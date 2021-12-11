Menu

Sports

Junior hockey: Rockets fall to Cougars, Silverbacks edge Vees in shootout win

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 11, 2021 4:03 pm

Here is a round-up of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE

PRINCE GEORGE 3, KELOWNA 2

In Kelowna, the Prince George Cougars scored their first win of the season against the Rockets, with their two goalies combining to stop 37 of 39 shots in the one-goal victory.

The Cougars entered the match after losing all four previous games to Kelowna this season — while being outscored 16-4.

Connor Bowie, Craig Armstrong and Villam Kmec scored for Prince George (9-14-0-0), which held leads of 1-0, 2-1 and 3-1 in Friday’s game at Prospera Place.

Andrew Cristall, with a power-play goal at 7:43 in the first period to make it 1-1, and Max Graham scoring at 16:54 of the third, replied for Kelowna (11-8-0-3).

Tyler Brennan made 19 of 20 saves for Prince George before leaving the game at 3:11 of the third with an undisclosed lower-body injury. Tayloer Gauthier was 18 of 19 in relief. For Kelowna, Colby Knight stopped 19 of 22 shots.

The Rockets were 1-for-6 on the power play, while the Cougars were 0-for-1.

The game was the first of a four-game homestand for the Rockets, who have now lost three games in a row and now face the Seattle Thunderbirds on Saturday night.

On Friday, Seattle (15-6-3-0) posted a 6-1 win over Kamloops (18-5-0-0).

Friday Results

  • Victoria 4, Vancouver 3
  • Seattle 6, Kamloops 1
  • Portland 4, Spokane 1
  • Tri-City 7, Everett 5
  • Brandon 3, Edmonton 2
  • Red Deer 3, Lethbridge 2
  • Regina 5, Prince Albert 2
  • Calgary 4, Saskatoon 2
  • Swift Current 4, Moose Jaw 1

Saturday’s Games (all times PT)

  • Regina at Brandon, 5 p.m.
  • Calgary at Prince Albert, 5 p.m.
  • Swift Current at Moose Jaw, 5 p.m.
  • Medicine Hat at Red Deer, 6 p.m.
  • Edmonton at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
  • Spokane at Portland, 6 p.m.
  • Everett at Tri-City, 6:05 p.m.
  • Kamloops at Prince George, 7 p.m.
  • Seattle at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.
  • Vancouver at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

  • No scheduled games.

B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE

SALMON ARM 4, PENTICTON 3 (SO)

A highly anticipated game between the league’s top two teams went to a shootout with the Silverbacks coming out on top, thanks to a fantastic effort by goalie Owen Say.

Salmon Arm’s goalie stopped 40 shots during regulation time, then was perfect in the shooting, stoning all three Penticton shooters.

Simon Tassy, with a shorthanded marker at 10:22 of the first, Daniel Panetta, with a power-play goal at 6:04 of the second, and Brandon Santa Juana, at 19:01 of the third to make it 3-3, scored for Salmon Arm (18-4-1-0-0), which led 2-1 after 40 minutes.

Trending Stories
Jackson Nieuwendyk, who opened the scoring at 6:10 of the first, plus Brett Moravec and Josh Nadeau, with goals in the third to make it 3-2, replied for Penticton (18-2-0-1-0).

In the shootout, Tassy had the only goal.

Penticton outshot Salmon Arm 43-21, including 20-8 in the first period, with Kaeden Lane stopping 17 shots for the Vees.

Salmon Arm was 1-for-2 on the power play while Penticton was 0-for-2.

WEST KELOWNA 6, MERRITT 3

In West Kelowna, Felix Trudeau scored twice for the Warriors. It was a lopsided win over the Centennials.

Elan Bar-Lev-Wise, John Evans, Nicolas Ardanaz and Tyler Cristall scored for West Kelowna (14-8-0-0-0), which trailed 1-0 after the first period, but led 4-3 after 40 minutes.

The Warriors outshot the Centennials 51-19. Merritt has just one win in 18 games this season.

Ryan Mulrenin, Davide Patella and Jerzy Orchard replied for Merritt (1-16-1-0-0).

Johnny Derrick stopped 16 shots for the Warriors, with John Hicks turning aside 45 shots for the Cents.

West Kelowna was 2 for 4 on the power play, while Merritt was 0-for-3.

TRAIL 3, VERNON 2 (SO)

At Trail, Zach Michaelis scored twice in regulation as the Smoke Eaters edged the visiting Vipers.

Evan Fradette stopped 37 of 39 shots for Trail (12-7-1-0-0). Fradette also stopped both Vernon shootout attempts.

Matthew Culling scored twice for Vernon (6-10-3-3-0), with Roan Clarke stopping 30 of 32 shots.

All the scoring happened in the second period, with Culling opening the scoring at 4:34. Michaelis scored back-to-back goals at 7:35 and 14:50 to make it 2-1 for Trail, with Culling levelling the score at 18:26.

Trail was 0 for 1 on the power play while Vernon was 0-for-2.

Friday’s Results:

  • Nanaimo 3, Coquitlam 2
  • Cowichan Valley 4, Powell River 3 (OT)
  • Prince George 4, Cranbrook 3
  • Surrey 5, Victoria 3

Saturday’s Games:

  • West Kelowna at Vernon, 6 p.m.
  • Coquitlam at Alberni Valley, 7 p.m.
  • Wenatchee at Merritt, 7 p.m.
  • Cranbrook at Prince George, 7 p.m.
  • Penticton at Trail, 7 p.m.
  • Cowichan Valley at Chilliwack, 7 p.m.
  • Victoria at Langley, 7:15 p.m.
  • Nanaimo at Powell River, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games:

  • Wenatchee at West Kelowna, 2:30 p.m.
  • Victoria at Surrey, 4 p.m.
  • Langley at Chilliwack, 5 p.m.
  • Alberni Valley at Nanaimo, 7 p.m.
KOOTENAY INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

Friday’s Results:

  • Fernie 4, Creston 1
  • Nelson 7, Grand Forks 2
  • Beaver Valley 6, Castlegar 3
  • 100 Mile House 4, Revelstoke 3 (OT)
  • Kamloops 3, Sicamous 2
  • Chase 4, Osoyoos 3 (SO)
  • Princeton 7, Summerland 6
  • Kelowna 2, North Okanagan 1
  • Kimberley at Golden, ppd.

Saturday’s Games (all times PT:)

  • Columbia Valley at Kimberley, 6 p.m.
  • Nelson at Creston Valley, 6:30 p.m.
  • Beaver Valley at Fernie, 6:30 p.m.
  • Chase at Revelstoke, 7 p.m.
  • Kelowna at Sicamous, 7 p.m.
  • Osoyoos at 100 Mile House, 7 p.m.
  • Castlegar at Grand Forks, 7 p.m.
  • Summerland at North Okanagan, 7:45 p.m.

Sunday’s Games:

  • Castlegar at Nelson, 2 p.m.
