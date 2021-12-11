Junior hockey: Rockets fall to Cougars, Silverbacks edge Vees in shootout win

Here is a round-up of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.
WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE
In Kelowna, the Prince George Cougars scored their first win of the season against the Rockets, with their two goalies combining to stop 37 of 39 shots in the one-goal victory.
The Cougars entered the match after losing all four previous games to Kelowna this season — while being outscored 16-4.
Connor Bowie, Craig Armstrong and Villam Kmec scored for Prince George (9-14-0-0), which held leads of 1-0, 2-1 and 3-1 in Friday’s game at Prospera Place.
Andrew Cristall, with a power-play goal at 7:43 in the first period to make it 1-1, and Max Graham scoring at 16:54 of the third, replied for Kelowna (11-8-0-3).
Tyler Brennan made 19 of 20 saves for Prince George before leaving the game at 3:11 of the third with an undisclosed lower-body injury. Tayloer Gauthier was 18 of 19 in relief. For Kelowna, Colby Knight stopped 19 of 22 shots.
The Rockets were 1-for-6 on the power play, while the Cougars were 0-for-1.
The game was the first of a four-game homestand for the Rockets, who have now lost three games in a row and now face the Seattle Thunderbirds on Saturday night.
On Friday, Seattle (15-6-3-0) posted a 6-1 win over Kamloops (18-5-0-0).
Friday Results
- Victoria 4, Vancouver 3
- Seattle 6, Kamloops 1
- Portland 4, Spokane 1
- Tri-City 7, Everett 5
- Brandon 3, Edmonton 2
- Red Deer 3, Lethbridge 2
- Regina 5, Prince Albert 2
- Calgary 4, Saskatoon 2
- Swift Current 4, Moose Jaw 1
Saturday’s Games (all times PT)
- Regina at Brandon, 5 p.m.
- Calgary at Prince Albert, 5 p.m.
- Swift Current at Moose Jaw, 5 p.m.
- Medicine Hat at Red Deer, 6 p.m.
- Edmonton at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
- Spokane at Portland, 6 p.m.
- Everett at Tri-City, 6:05 p.m.
- Kamloops at Prince George, 7 p.m.
- Seattle at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.
- Vancouver at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
- No scheduled games.
B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE
SALMON ARM 4, PENTICTON 3 (SO)
A highly anticipated game between the league’s top two teams went to a shootout with the Silverbacks coming out on top, thanks to a fantastic effort by goalie Owen Say.
Salmon Arm’s goalie stopped 40 shots during regulation time, then was perfect in the shooting, stoning all three Penticton shooters.
Simon Tassy, with a shorthanded marker at 10:22 of the first, Daniel Panetta, with a power-play goal at 6:04 of the second, and Brandon Santa Juana, at 19:01 of the third to make it 3-3, scored for Salmon Arm (18-4-1-0-0), which led 2-1 after 40 minutes.
Jackson Nieuwendyk, who opened the scoring at 6:10 of the first, plus Brett Moravec and Josh Nadeau, with goals in the third to make it 3-2, replied for Penticton (18-2-0-1-0).
In the shootout, Tassy had the only goal.
Penticton outshot Salmon Arm 43-21, including 20-8 in the first period, with Kaeden Lane stopping 17 shots for the Vees.
Salmon Arm was 1-for-2 on the power play while Penticton was 0-for-2.
In West Kelowna, Felix Trudeau scored twice for the Warriors. It was a lopsided win over the Centennials.
Elan Bar-Lev-Wise, John Evans, Nicolas Ardanaz and Tyler Cristall scored for West Kelowna (14-8-0-0-0), which trailed 1-0 after the first period, but led 4-3 after 40 minutes.
The Warriors outshot the Centennials 51-19. Merritt has just one win in 18 games this season.
Ryan Mulrenin, Davide Patella and Jerzy Orchard replied for Merritt (1-16-1-0-0).
Johnny Derrick stopped 16 shots for the Warriors, with John Hicks turning aside 45 shots for the Cents.
West Kelowna was 2 for 4 on the power play, while Merritt was 0-for-3.
At Trail, Zach Michaelis scored twice in regulation as the Smoke Eaters edged the visiting Vipers.
Evan Fradette stopped 37 of 39 shots for Trail (12-7-1-0-0). Fradette also stopped both Vernon shootout attempts.
Matthew Culling scored twice for Vernon (6-10-3-3-0), with Roan Clarke stopping 30 of 32 shots.
All the scoring happened in the second period, with Culling opening the scoring at 4:34. Michaelis scored back-to-back goals at 7:35 and 14:50 to make it 2-1 for Trail, with Culling levelling the score at 18:26.
Trail was 0 for 1 on the power play while Vernon was 0-for-2.
Friday’s Results:
- Nanaimo 3, Coquitlam 2
- Cowichan Valley 4, Powell River 3 (OT)
- Prince George 4, Cranbrook 3
- Surrey 5, Victoria 3
Saturday’s Games:
- West Kelowna at Vernon, 6 p.m.
- Coquitlam at Alberni Valley, 7 p.m.
- Wenatchee at Merritt, 7 p.m.
- Cranbrook at Prince George, 7 p.m.
- Penticton at Trail, 7 p.m.
- Cowichan Valley at Chilliwack, 7 p.m.
- Victoria at Langley, 7:15 p.m.
- Nanaimo at Powell River, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games:
- Wenatchee at West Kelowna, 2:30 p.m.
- Victoria at Surrey, 4 p.m.
- Langley at Chilliwack, 5 p.m.
- Alberni Valley at Nanaimo, 7 p.m.
KOOTENAY INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE
Friday’s Results:
- Fernie 4, Creston 1
- Nelson 7, Grand Forks 2
- Beaver Valley 6, Castlegar 3
- 100 Mile House 4, Revelstoke 3 (OT)
- Kamloops 3, Sicamous 2
- Chase 4, Osoyoos 3 (SO)
- Princeton 7, Summerland 6
- Kelowna 2, North Okanagan 1
- Kimberley at Golden, ppd.
Saturday’s Games (all times PT:)
- Columbia Valley at Kimberley, 6 p.m.
- Nelson at Creston Valley, 6:30 p.m.
- Beaver Valley at Fernie, 6:30 p.m.
- Chase at Revelstoke, 7 p.m.
- Kelowna at Sicamous, 7 p.m.
- Osoyoos at 100 Mile House, 7 p.m.
- Castlegar at Grand Forks, 7 p.m.
- Summerland at North Okanagan, 7:45 p.m.
Sunday’s Games:
- Castlegar at Nelson, 2 p.m.
