Comments

World

Man killed in London police confrontation near Prince Williams’ Kensington Palace

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 11, 2021 1:55 pm
Tributes For Diana Princess of Wales at Kensington Palace in London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. View image in full screen
Tributes For Diana Princess of Wales at Kensington Palace in London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Credit Image: © Matrix via ZUMA Press

British police say a man was shot dead during a confrontation with firearms officers on Saturday near the Kensington Palace royal residence in London.

The Metropolitan Police force said officers were called to reports that a man with a firearm had entered a bank and bookmakers in the Kensington area of west London.

He fled in a vehicle, which was stopped by officers nearby in a wealthy area that is home to several embassies and the palace, which is the official London residence of Prince William, his wife Catherine and their three children. It is also home to several other members of the royal family.

The force said “shots were fired and a man sustained gunshot wounds.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the incident is not being treated as terrorism.

The force said the police standards body has been called in, as is usual for shootings involving the police.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
