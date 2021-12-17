Rocket Report: Pavel Novak headed to Czech world junior hockey camp

Send this page to someone via email

It didn’t take long for Pavel Novak to rebound after missing last spring’s hub season due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The Czech-born 19-year-old didn’t miss a step in his return to the WHL this season, tallying two goals in the Kelowna Rockets’ season opener, a 6-3 road loss to Victoria on Oct. 8.

“Last year, I played in the Czech second league in Litomerice,” Novak told the Rocket Report.

Since then, Novak hasn’t let his foot off the gas.

With 13 goals and 18 assists in 24 games so far this season, Novak is Kelowna’s leading scorer.

“He’s a guy that brings a lot of energy, work ethic night in and night out,” said Rockets head coach Kris Mallette.

“And obviously is relied on heavily to provide offence.”

So it’s no surprise that Novak was recently invited to the Czech Republic’s selection camp for the upcoming 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship in Edmonton and Red Deer.

The 5-foot-10 and 170-pound forward is a shoo-in to make the cut, considering he played for the Czechs at the 2021 world juniors. He tallied a goal and two assists at that tournament.

“It’s going to be a little bit faster, it’s a little bit more skill there,” Novak said of selection camp.

“If I want to make the team, I have to do the same things like here, so scoring goals (and) make good plays.”

Along with being a threat to score from almost any angle, Novak will bring another important intangible to the Czech camp: Leadership.

“Some experience, first of all, because he was there last year,” said Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton.

“And, two, he’ll be counted on to be an important part of their power play I’m sure.”

And that’s exactly where the Rockets will miss Novak the most while he’s away: On the power play.

“Oh for sure,” said Hamilton, “and this is where some of these other guys got to pick up the slack.”

The Czech Republic kicks off the 2022 tournament in Edmonton on Boxing Day against Canada.