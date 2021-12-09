SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Brantford school closes, moves to remote learning amid COVID-19 outbreak

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 9, 2021 1:59 pm
Branlyn Community School in Brantford moved all classes to remote learning on Dec. 8, 2021 after Brant County's health unit discovered epidemiological links between six COVID-19 cases. View image in full screen
Branlyn Community School in Brantford moved all classes to remote learning on Dec. 8, 2021 after Brant County's health unit discovered epidemiological links between six COVID-19 cases. Facebook

A Brantford elementary school has closed amid a COVID-19 outbreak. Classes will be held online until the new year.

The Grand Erie District School Board (GEDSB) says Branlyn Community School has shut down amid a surge involving six people who have tested positive for COVID-19 since Nov. 26.

“At this time, online learning is expected to continue through to the start of the winter break, with the school re-opening to in-person learning on Monday, January 3,” GEDSB said in a release.

The outbreak is the second the facility has faced since September. The previous episode declared on Sept. 21, involved three students with an epidemiological link.

Read more: $12M in cocaine seized from truck attempting to enter Canada at Windsor border

Wednesday’s decision to close the school was made in consultation with the Brant County Health Unit.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, the county’s acting medical officer said public health has seen an “elevated number of cases and transmission” within’ elementary schools in Brant.

Trending Stories

“While it is encouraging that as of Sunday, nearly 19 per cent of newly eligible children 5-11 years-of-age have already received their first dose of vaccine, it will take some time for us to see the benefits of these vaccinations,” Dr. Rebecca Comley said.

“Screening for symptoms every day before school remains imperative. I would also urge parents to take advantage of the more accessible testing options now available.”

Brant County reported 95 cases in the region, last week.

As of Sunday, 86 per cent of Brant residents 12 years-of-age and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83 per cent have completed the series.

Click to play video: 'Ontario releases report on changing nature of workplace' Ontario releases report on changing nature of workplace
Story continues below advertisement

 

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagbrant county health unit tagCOVID-19 school closure tagGrand Erie District School Board tagbranlyn community school tagBrantford elementary school tagpandemic school closure tagschool closure brantford tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers