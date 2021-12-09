$50,000 reward offered as Edmonton police seek human trafficking suspect on Canada-wide warrants

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old man who Edmonton police say has been evading officers since March, is wanted on Canada-wide warrants for multiple serious charges including human trafficking, forcible confinement and aggravated assault.

The investigation dates back to March 9, when Edmonton police responded to a report of an assault with a weapon at the Aurora Motel in the area of 151 Street and 111 Avenue.

Police say a 19-year-old woman was violently assaulted. Keyshawn McMillan, 21, was arrested on scene and charged with assault with a weapon.

Five months later, on Aug. 9, police say another violent assault with a weapon took place at the Super 8 Motel in the area of 168 Street and 118 Avenue, involving the same 19-year-old woman. The Edmonton Police Service alleges McMillan seriously assaulted the woman, threatened her and forcefully confined her to the motel room.

The woman was able to escape the room the next day, police said, adding she suffered various serious injuries.

Further investigation has since revealed that the woman was forced into the sex trade and trafficked.

“While the woman in this case is known to Mr. McMillan, there are concerns by my investigators that McMillan could be victimizing other women in the same ways through threats, violence and human trafficking, whether he knows them or not,” said Staff Sgt. Anna Sinclair of the EPS domestic offender crimes section.

McMillan is wanted by the EPS on Canada-wide warrants for human trafficking, forcible confinement, aggravated assault, uttering threats, assault with a weapon, multiple breach of conditions, along with various other charges, police said on Thursday.

“Human trafficking and intimate partner violence are both very serious crimes that have far-reaching impacts,” Sinclair said.

“The abuse — whether it’s physical, sexual or psychological — can have very detrimental effects on a person’s sense of being, how they interact with their friends and family and often manifest into trauma that can be difficult to heal from.”

The 21-year-old suspect was subpoenaed to attend court on Aug. 17, in relation to the March 9 incident. However, police said he did not appear.

“McMillan has been actively evading police,” Sinclair said Thursday morning.

Police say if anyone is helping McMillan continue to evade police, they could also face charges.

Police say McMillan is five-foot-nine and weighs about 170 pounds. He has dark brown eyes and black hair. He has “king” tattooed across the fingers on his right hand and “kilo” tattooed across the fingers on his left hand. He has three-inch burn scars on both of his forearms, police said.

Police say McMillan is from the Edmonton area and has strong ties to the city. He also goes by the aliases Kilo or Keysean Morris.

“We do have reason to believe that Keyshawn McMillan is in the Edmonton area due to his strong ties here,” Sinclair said. “However, given the nature of the offence and the human trafficking aspect, Canada-wide warrants were approved by the courts.”

The EPS has partnered with the Bolo Program to offer a reward of up to $50,000 for any information leading to McMillan’s arrest. The Bolo Program amplifies police requests on most wanted cases, focusing on the most serious criminal offences.

“Your tip — and this is important — will be considered successful if the accused is arrested,” said Bolo Program director Maxime Langlois.

"If you know where McMillan is, or even just believe you may know where he is, simply submit your tip."

The reward will be offered until June 9, 2022.

“I also want to encourage the family, friends and associates of Mr. McMillan to do the right thing and let us know where Mr. McMillan is,” Sinclair said.

“Mr. McMillan, with the campaign we are launching today, everyone in Edmonton, Alberta and Canada will know that you’re wanted for these very serious charges,” Langois said.

“They will also know that there is a $50,000 reward offered for tips leading to your arrest. Hear me and hear me well: our previous amplification campaigns have led to the arrest of several suspects evading justice.”

Police say McMillan is a violent offender who should not be approached. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

