Ice rink in Carl Zehr Square at Kitchener City Hall to remain closed this winter

The ice rink at Carl Zehr Square in front of Kitchener City Hall will remain closed this winter, a city spokesperson told Global News.

“The completion of Carl Zehr Square has been delayed due to supply chain and logistic issues that are being experienced across the globe,” Shawn Falcao said in an email.

“Carl Zehr Square is now expected to reopen in the spring of 2022.”

He noted that the city announced that two synthetic ice surfaces are set to open in downtown Kitchener this week at 44 Gaukel St. and the Kitchener Market.

The ongoing construction project, which involves the square and parking garage, continues to be plagued by delays that will keep the square closed for the winter.

The project was to be completed in June but delays brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as increase in the scope of the project, pushed the deadline back to August.

The project began with the city working to fix critical infrastructure in the building as well as the mechanicals for the ice rink/water feature in Carl Zehr Square.

It was expanded to include fixing the pedestrian ramp from College Street, the staircase on the east side to the upper terrace, as well as the upper terrace itself.