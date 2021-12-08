St. Catharines, Ont. council approves plan for single transit system in Niagara Region

Send this page to someone via email

Councillors in St. Catharines have voted in favour of pursuing a consolidated transit system for Niagara Region.

The city, which has its own localized service, could soon join a system that would cover all 12 of the region’s municipalities.

“This is a major step in bringing years of work to fruition,” St. Catharines chief administrative officer David Oakes said in a statement following the Wednesday vote.

“An integrated transit system will allow all of Niagara’s citizens the opportunity to benefit from the extensive experience of existing transit providers while better connecting our communities and fostering cooperation.”

Two weeks ago, Niagara’s regional council voted in favour of exploring the possibility of combining its current service with those in St. Catharines, Fort Erie, Welland and Niagara Falls.

The initiative would offer more consistent operating hours, fares and a new digital payment technology.

“As we’ve heard from the community, a regionalized transit service will contribute to the social and economic prosperity of Niagara in many ways, while also supporting the fight against climate change by reducing our carbon footprint,” St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik said in release.

Fort Erie and Niagara Falls councillors voted in favour of the merger at meetings on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

City of Welland officials will vote on Thursday while Port Colborne and Grimsby councils will decide next week.

Niagara-on-the-Lake and Thorold are expected to have verdicts the week of Dec. 19.

