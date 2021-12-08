Athens Aeros: Hockey with Heart since 1968

Send this page to someone via email

After a slow start to their season, the Athens Aeros are picking up some valuable points in the Eastern Ontario Junior B Hockey League.

The club has won two in a row after impressive victories over the Westport Rideaus (8-2) and Perth Blue Wings (6-5).

The Aeros now sport the eighth-best record in the 16-team league.

“We’re starting to put it all together,” said veteran Tye Carswell.

The 20-year-old forward from Gananoque, Ont., says energy is the key to success.

“When we play with lots of energy, we can’t be beat,” continued Carswell.

"We can play with anyone in this league. Were fast and physical. That's what the fans like to see."

“We’re starting to move up in the standings and hoping for a big push after Christmas.”

Another 20-year-old veteran on the team is goaltender Kaleb Griffin.

“It’s a great group of guys,” says the Lansdowne, Ont., native.

“We’ve got a good mix of talented rookies, veterans and some new players who are starting to fit in.”

One of those new players is Andrew Sprague.

“I can’t believe how supportive the fans are in Athens,” said Sprague.

“It’s a small village and we normally get 200-250 fans a game. They really love their Aeros and I’m told we get packed houses come playoff time. I really enjoy playing here at the Centre 76 Arena. The atmosphere is incredible.”

Sprague arrived in Athens via a trade with Westport. The 19-year-old forward from Kingston was upset that the Rideau’s fired long-time coach Mike Seed who had coached the team for 27-years. But within a few weeks after being dismissed, Seed was hired by the Aeros to oversee their program. Sprague’s request to join the man they call Bundy has really paid off. He leads the team in scoring with 30 points in 20 games.

“I love playing for Bundy and couldn’t be happier here in Athens,” said the Greater-Kingston minor hockey graduate.

“I’m having so much fun playing for a team that cares about the community both on and off the ice. Hopefully, we can improve as the season goes on and make some serious noise when the playoffs begin. I had a chance to play junior hockey at a higher level but chose to play in Athens. I think I made the right choice.”