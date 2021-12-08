SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada’s response to fall of Afghanistan target of new special committee of MPs

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted December 8, 2021 4:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Conservatives to call for a review into feds’ handling of Afghanistan crisis: O’Toole' Conservatives to call for a review into feds’ handling of Afghanistan crisis: O’Toole
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole said on Monday his party will call for a special committee to review the government’s handling of the fall of Afghanistan and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s calling for an election as Canadian and allied troops were pulling out of the country.

A new special committee of MPs is set to put the spotlight on the Canadian government’s handling of the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban in August.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called an election as the Taliban was rapidly advancing through Afghanistan and came under heavy criticism for the government’s handling of both the withdrawal of U.S. troops, which had been previously planned, as well as the ensuing Taliban blitz.

READ MORE: Inside the Kabul safe houses where Afghans wait to be evacuated to Canada

Trending Stories

What unfolded was a diplomatic evacuation scramble and a humanitarian tragedy following a lengthy, bloody conflict in that country in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The Conservative motion passed with the support of the Bloc Quebecois and the NDP Wednesday.

Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith also voted in favour of the motion.

Story continues below advertisement

The rest of the Liberals voted against it.

More to come.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Afghanistan tagtaliban tagafghanistan war tagCanada in Afghanistan tagAfghanistan Taliban tagafghanistan news tagfall of kabul tagcanada afghan refugees tagjustin trudeau afghanistan tagTaliban advance tagfall of afghanistan tagtaliban seize control tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers