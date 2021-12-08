Canada’s response to fall of Afghanistan target of new special committee of MPs

Send this page to someone via email

A new special committee of MPs is set to put the spotlight on the Canadian government’s handling of the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban in August.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called an election as the Taliban was rapidly advancing through Afghanistan and came under heavy criticism for the government’s handling of both the withdrawal of U.S. troops, which had been previously planned, as well as the ensuing Taliban blitz.

What unfolded was a diplomatic evacuation scramble and a humanitarian tragedy following a lengthy, bloody conflict in that country in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The Conservative motion passed with the support of the Bloc Quebecois and the NDP Wednesday.

Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith also voted in favour of the motion.

The rest of the Liberals voted against it.

More to come.