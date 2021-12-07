Menu

Environment

Zoo camel dies after two decades in Winnipeg

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 7, 2021 12:10 pm
Camelia the dromedary camel. View image in full screen
Camelia the dromedary camel. Assiniboine Park Zoo

A longtime resident of the Assiniboine Park Zoo has died.

The zoo announced Monday that dromedary camel Camelia, who first came to the facility more than two decades ago, was euthanized after years of veterinary care to treat a mass growing on her chest.

“After several surgeries and almost daily treatment of the site, she has experienced a significant decrease in muscle mass and has recently become reluctant to participate in her treatment,” the zoo said in a social media post following Camelia’s death.

Read more: Assiniboine Park Conservancy project aims help to protect polar bears from wildfire

Camelia View image in full screen
Camelia. Assiniboine Park Zoo

“Quality of life assessments were conducted by members of the zoo’s veterinary and animal care teams and a decision was made out of an abundance of compassion and care to humanely euthanize Camelia.”

Camelia, 21, first arrived at Assiniboine Park in July 2000.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg zoo looking into COVID-19 vaccine for susceptible animals' Winnipeg zoo looking into COVID-19 vaccine for susceptible animals
Winnipeg zoo looking into COVID-19 vaccine for susceptible animals – Oct 28, 2021

 

