Zoo camel dies after two decades in Winnipeg

A longtime resident of the Assiniboine Park Zoo has died.
The zoo announced Monday that dromedary camel Camelia, who first came to the facility more than two decades ago, was euthanized after years of veterinary care to treat a mass growing on her chest.
“After several surgeries and almost daily treatment of the site, she has experienced a significant decrease in muscle mass and has recently become reluctant to participate in her treatment,” the zoo said in a social media post following Camelia’s death.
“Quality of life assessments were conducted by members of the zoo’s veterinary and animal care teams and a decision was made out of an abundance of compassion and care to humanely euthanize Camelia.”
Camelia, 21, first arrived at Assiniboine Park in July 2000.
Comments