Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver charged with impaired driving after fleeing collision in Bridgenorth: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 7, 2021 11:19 am
OPP charged a driver with impaired driving after they fled a collision in Bridgenorth on Monday afternoon. View image in full screen
OPP charged a driver with impaired driving after they fled a collision in Bridgenorth on Monday afternoon. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Selwyn Township resident faces impaired driving and other charges following a collision in the village of Bridgenorth in Selwyn Township on Monday afternoon.

Peterborough County OPP around 4 p.m. responded to a reported minor collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of Ward Street and Bridge Road. The complainant said the driver of the other vehicle fled the scene.

Police a short time later located the suspect vehicle in a ditch along 12th Line Smith just north of Lakefield.

Read more: Weekend impaired driving arrests in Peterborough city and county

The driver was not injured and investigators determined the driver was impaired by drugs.

Trending Stories

Gaybryelle Hood, 26, of Selwyn Township, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs), failure to stop after an accident, operating a motor vehicle on a highway without insurance, and using a licence plate not authorized for a vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused had their driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Hood was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 12, OPP said Tuesday morning.

Click to play video: 'Burlington man charged in Toronto crash that killed couple' Burlington man charged in Toronto crash that killed couple
Impaired Driving tagDrunk Driving tagPeterborough County tagImpaired tagPeterborough County OPP tagDrug Impaired Driving tagBridgenorth tagWard Street tagflee scene tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers