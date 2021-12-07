Driver charged with impaired driving after fleeing collision in Bridgenorth: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Selwyn Township resident faces impaired driving and other charges following a collision in the village of Bridgenorth in Selwyn Township on Monday afternoon.

Peterborough County OPP around 4 p.m. responded to a reported minor collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of Ward Street and Bridge Road. The complainant said the driver of the other vehicle fled the scene.

Police a short time later located the suspect vehicle in a ditch along 12th Line Smith just north of Lakefield.

Read more: Weekend impaired driving arrests in Peterborough city and county

The driver was not injured and investigators determined the driver was impaired by drugs.

Gaybryelle Hood, 26, of Selwyn Township, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs), failure to stop after an accident, operating a motor vehicle on a highway without insurance, and using a licence plate not authorized for a vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused had their driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Hood was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 12, OPP said Tuesday morning.