Longueuil police believe there may be more victims in child sexual offences investigation

Longueuil police are asking the public to help them to identify victims in a child sexual offences investigation.

Police believe there are at least four victims, three of them minors, in the case, but say there may be more.

A 25-year-old man was first detained in the case and then released in October. Following a subsequent police investigation, he was rearrested and is set to appear in a Longueuil courthouse.

Longueuil police are seeking help in identifying young victims in a case involving nude photos on Snapchat.

Police say the suspect was using the Snapchat app to obtain nude photos.

Rishaun Ramsahai faces 21 counts of luring, criminal harassment, uttering threats, and various breaches of conditions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longueuil police at 450-463-7100 ext. 3706.