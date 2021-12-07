Menu

Crime

Longueuil police believe there may be more victims in child sexual offences investigation

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2021 9:32 am
Close-up of a Longueuil police insignia in Longueuil, Que., February 15, 2019. View image in full screen
Close-up of a Longueuil police insignia in Longueuil, Que., February 15, 2019. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Longueuil police are asking the public to help them to identify victims in a child sexual offences investigation.

Police believe there are at least four victims, three of them minors, in the case, but say there may be more.

A 25-year-old man was first detained in the case and then released in October. Following a subsequent police investigation, he was rearrested and is set to appear in a Longueuil courthouse.

Longueuil police are seeking help in identifying young victims in a case involving nude photos on Snapchat.  View image in full screen
Longueuil police are seeking help in identifying young victims in a case involving nude photos on Snapchat. . SPAL

Police say the suspect was using the Snapchat app to obtain nude photos.

Read more: Montreal police officer charged with sexual assault against Ontario woman

Rishaun Ramsahai faces 21 counts of luring, criminal harassment, uttering threats, and various breaches of conditions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longueuil police at 450-463-7100 ext. 3706.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Sexual Assault Longueuil Police Uttering Threats Criminal Harassment SPAL minors Rishaun Ramsahai

