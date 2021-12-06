Arrest made in connection with Kitchener ride-share sexual assault

A Kitchener man has been arrested by the Waterloo Regional Police Special Victims Unit in connection to an assault which occurred during a ride share.
Police say officers were called to Highgate Road and Victoria Street South in Kitchener on Sunday night at around 7 p.m. in response to a reported sexual assault.
They say the victim was a passenger in a ride-share service.
A 35-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement.
Police say the accused has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.
