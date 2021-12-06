Menu

Features

Pro soccer player from Montreal visits St. George’s School to inspire next generation

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted December 6, 2021 4:19 pm
Michael O'Connor (left) and Noah Eisenberg (right) hold the jersey Eisenberg gifted his former high school on Monday, Dec. 6. View image in full screen
Michael O'Connor (left) and Noah Eisenberg (right) hold the jersey Eisenberg gifted his former high school on Monday, Dec. 6. Olivia O'Malley/Global News

Even though local soccer star Noah Eisenberg is making a name for himself in Europe, he hasn’t forgotten where he came from. On Monday morning the Europa Point F.C. centre-midfielder visited his former high school, St. George’s School of Montreal.

“It’s like my second home, to be honest. Like, it’s just like an incredible place. All the staff are still like my good friends, the coaches, and it’s the first place I always want to give back to,” said Eisenberg.

The 24-year-old from Town of Mount Royal signed a one-season contract with Europa Point F.C. in August. The team plays in the top division in Gibraltar, south of Spain.

Prior to his latest career move, he played in Belgium and the U.K. after a year of college soccer.

On Monday, Eisenberg gifted his professional jersey to his former high school, presenting it to headmaster Michael O’Connor.

“We’re just so proud,” said O’Connor. “He was always a super-enthusiastic, energetic student, athlete.”

The headmaster said Eisenberg “always had a vision about what he wanted to do.” Other teachers and coaches say his passion for soccer was obvious the second he started at St. George’s in Grade 7.

“I’ve never seen a drive in a student to just achieve. And he would not take no for an answer,” said physical education teacher Cameron Folkerson. “He went through injuries. He went through setbacks, the political games, you know, inter-city soccer, and he just kept pushing.”

Folkerson now uses Eisenberg as a role model for students and even his own children.

“I tell them the story of Noah Eisenberg, who just made himself into a good runner and a great soccer player. So it’s inspirational, really, his story,” he told Global News.

Eisenberg says mentors like Folkerson at the private co-ed school helped him become the athlete he is today.

“They pushed us just as much on the field as in the classroom, which I don’t know if I would have got anywhere else,” said Eisenberg. “My best memories of life were probably playing high school soccer with who are still today my best friends.”

Now the centre-midfielder hopes to inspire the next generation of student-athletes at his alma mater through his own success story.

“Honestly, seeing him being at that high level in Gibraltar makes me think that I could do that as well,” said soccer player and Grade 10 student Michel Saidah.

Saidah was among a few of the school’s students who play soccer who got to pass a ball in the gym with Eisenberg during his visit. His message to them is simple.

“It’s just about hard work. It’s about believing, determination. And if you have a goal, go after it,” said Eisenberg.

