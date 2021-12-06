Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: pockets of precipitation linger

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted December 6, 2021 5:01 pm
The risk of more rain and wet snow returns again early Wednesday. View image in full screen
The risk of more rain and wet snow returns again early Wednesday. SkyTracker Weather

After a snowy start to the week, precipitation tapers off Monday afternoon as temperatures climb to just shy of the freezing mark.

Another wave of clouds rolls in Monday night with pockets of light flurries possible at times on Tuesday.

A few isolated pockets of very light snow are possible on Tuesday. View image in full screen
A few isolated pockets of very light snow are possible on Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather

The mercury will slide back to around -6 C Monday night before rebounding to around -1 C Tuesday afternoon.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Pockets of more moderate snow and rain are expected on Wednesday with a daytime high jumping just above the freezing mark.

Mostly cloudy skies return to finish the first full week of December with afternoon highs around the freezing mark.

The risk of more mixed precipitation returns over the weekend with daytime highs just above freezing.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Snow tagRain tagBC weather tagokanagan weather tagkelowna weather tagPenticton weather tagVernon Weather tagShuswap Weather tagOsoyoos Weather tagCool Weather tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers