Okanagan weather: pockets of precipitation linger

After a snowy start to the week, precipitation tapers off Monday afternoon as temperatures climb to just shy of the freezing mark.
Another wave of clouds rolls in Monday night with pockets of light flurries possible at times on Tuesday.
The mercury will slide back to around -6 C Monday night before rebounding to around -1 C Tuesday afternoon.
Pockets of more moderate snow and rain are expected on Wednesday with a daytime high jumping just above the freezing mark.
Mostly cloudy skies return to finish the first full week of December with afternoon highs around the freezing mark.
The risk of more mixed precipitation returns over the weekend with daytime highs just above freezing.
