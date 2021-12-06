Kitchener-Waterloo housing market remains red-hot in November

Send this page to someone via email

Housing prices continue to reach new heights in the area, according to the Kitchener Waterloo Association of Realtors, as the organization says that on average, a home sold for $821,969 in November.

“Despite some speculation of there being a housing market correction in store for Waterloo Region, sustained home-buying demand combined with a record low level of inventory in November produced continued price growth,” new KWAR president Megan Bell stated.

This represents a two per cent increase over October’s average price of $841,764, which was a six per cent rise over September ($792,599).

In addition, the average cost of buying a detached home continues to close on $1 million as it came in at $990,447 in November.

A total of 597 homes changed hands in the area last month, which is a new November record for the Kitchener-Waterloo market. The previous 10-year average number of sales for the month is 446 so homes were changing hands at a brisk pace despite the approaching holiday season.

“Lack of supply continues to be the refrain in November,” Bell said.

“With inventory hitting an all-time low it is a tough time to be house hunting right now.”

There were 605 homes listed in November, which is a 14.6 per cent increase over the previous 10-year average.