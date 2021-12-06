Menu

Canada

Kitchener-Waterloo housing market remains red-hot in November

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 6, 2021 9:55 am
Click to play video: 'How domestic investors are fuelling Canada’s hot housing market' How domestic investors are fuelling Canada’s hot housing market
How domestic investors are fuelling Canada’s hot housing market

Housing prices continue to reach new heights in the area, according to the Kitchener Waterloo Association of Realtors, as the organization says that on average, a home sold for $821,969 in November.

“Despite some speculation of there being a housing market correction in store for Waterloo Region, sustained home-buying demand combined with a record low level of inventory in November produced continued price growth,” new KWAR president Megan Bell stated.

Read more: Housing prices continue to surge in Kitchener-Waterloo market, realtors say

This represents a two per cent increase over October’s average price of $841,764, which was a six per cent rise over September ($792,599).

In addition, the average cost of buying a detached home continues to close on $1 million as it came in at $990,447 in November.

Click to play video: 'Buying a new construction property' Buying a new construction property
Buying a new construction property – Nov 18, 2021

A total of 597 homes changed hands in the area last month, which is a new November record for the Kitchener-Waterloo market. The previous 10-year average number of sales for the month is 446 so homes were changing hands at a brisk pace despite the approaching holiday season.

Read more: Canada’s housing market hotter than ever — and investors are playing a big role

“Lack of supply continues to be the refrain in November,” Bell said.

“With inventory hitting an all-time low it is a tough time to be house hunting right now.”

There were 605 homes listed in November, which is a 14.6 per cent increase over the previous 10-year average.

