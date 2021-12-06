Guelph, Waterloo Region in for a windy Monday, Environment Canada says

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of strong winds on Monday in the Guelph and Waterloo Region area.

The agency is calling for strong wind with gusts up to 80 kilometres per hour Monday beginning in the afternoon and lasting through the evening.

Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings and break branches off trees, Environment Canada said in its advisory.

The weather office is also for a chance of flurries in the afternoon as the temperature falls to -2 C, feeling like -10 with the wind chill.

There could also be blowing snow through the night that could amount to five to 10 centimetres. The temperature is expected to drop even further to -7 C, feeling like -13 overnight.

