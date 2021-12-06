Menu

Guelph, Waterloo Region in for a windy Monday, Environment Canada says

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 6, 2021 9:20 am
Environment Canada says Guelph and Waterloo Region can expect strong wind on Monday. View image in full screen
Environment Canada says Guelph and Waterloo Region can expect strong wind on Monday. Getty Images

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of strong winds on Monday in the Guelph and Waterloo Region area.

The agency is calling for strong wind with gusts up to 80 kilometres per hour Monday beginning in the afternoon and lasting through the evening.

Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings and break branches off trees, Environment Canada said in its advisory.

The weather office is also for a chance of flurries in the afternoon as the temperature falls to -2 C, feeling like -10 with the wind chill.

There could also be blowing snow through the night that could amount to five to 10 centimetres. The temperature is expected to drop even further to -7 C, feeling like -13 overnight.

Click to play video: 'Severe weather, climate change are leading to ecological grief, anxiety' Severe weather, climate change are leading to ecological grief, anxiety
Severe weather, climate change are leading to ecological grief, anxiety – Nov 19, 2021
