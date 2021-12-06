Menu

Weather

Strong winds expected for London, Ont. throughout Monday: Environment Canada

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted December 6, 2021 8:04 am
High winds caused havoc for a man using an umbrella as rain pelted Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. View image in full screen
High winds caused havoc for a man using an umbrella as rain pelted Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

The London, Ont., region should brace itself for strong winds to start the workweek, according to Environment Canada.

The national weather agency has issued a special weather statement that says the region will see winds gusting up to 80 kilometres per hour throughout the day and into Monday evening.

Read more: Forecast of 20-40 mm of rain for London, Ont. on Sunday night

Previously, heavy rain was also anticipated to last through the day but, in an update Monday morning, Environment Canada dropped portions about rainfall from the special weather statement.

The national weather agency now says gusts of wind may be fairly weak in the morning before strengthening in the afternoon behind a passing cold front.

Meteorologists say the winds carry the threat of tossing loose objects, damaging weak buildings and breaking branches off trees. The winds should calm by Tuesday morning.

Read more: 2021-2022 winter weather forecast — Here’s what Canadians can expect

London is forecast to see a high of 10 C on Monday, dropping to -1 C by the afternoon, with an overnight low of -9 C, feeling like -15 with the wind chill. Winds of 20 kilometres per hour gusting to 60 kilometres per hour are expected to strengthen to 40 kilometres per hour, gusting to 70 kilometres per hour by the afternoon.

There is also a chance of rain or flurries throughout the day, with the type of precipitation depending on the temperature.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected Tuesday with a high of -6 C and an overnight low of -8 C.

