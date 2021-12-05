Menu

Canada

Military repairing cracks in the tails of some CH-148 Cyclone maritime helicopters

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2021 11:02 am
A CH-148 Cyclone maritime helicopter is seen during a training exercise at 12 Wing Shearwater near Dartmouth, N.S. on Wednesday, March 4, 2015.
A CH-148 Cyclone maritime helicopter is seen during a training exercise at 12 Wing Shearwater near Dartmouth, N.S. on Wednesday, March 4, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The Canadian military’s fleet of maritime helicopters is undergoing inspections and repairs after cracks were recently found in the tails of four CH-148 Cyclones.

The Royal Canadian Air Force confirmed today in a statement that the Sikorsky-made aircraft have not been grounded or placed on an operational pause.

Read more: HMCS Fredericton returns after six-month mission marked by tragic helicopter crash

The Air Force says cracks were first detected in one helicopter during a routine inspection on Nov. 26.

Since then, cracked tails have been found in three other helicopters.

Special inspections were completed last week and repairs are expected to be finished in the next few days.

Read more: B.C. flooding is ‘all hands on deck’ emergency response: defence minister

Story continues below advertisement

The “maintenance issue” is affecting most of the Cyclone fleet and has had an impact on Operation LENTUS, the military’s effort to help those affected by the widespread flooding in British Columbia.

The military has deployed other aircraft to fill the gap, as has the province and other emergency response partners.

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
