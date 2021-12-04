Nova Scotia senior dies in single-vehicle SUV crash in Wallace

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating after a man died in a car crash Saturday morning.

In a release, police say they were notified of a collision on Ferry Road in Wallace just before 11 a.m.

“Cumberland County District RCMP, Fire and EHS attended the scene and found a SUV off the road in a ditch along the roadway with minor damage to the vehicle,” the release said.

“The driver of the SUV, a 82-year-old man from Wallace was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

It said the preliminary investigation indicates the car left the roadway and went straight into a ditch.

The road was closed for several hours and has since reopened, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing.