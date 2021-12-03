Menu

Economy

Average home price near $675K in November, supply low for London-St. Thomas

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted December 3, 2021 4:39 pm
The London St. Thomas Association of Realtors says its entire inventory could be liquidated in two currents if the current sales pace continues. View image in full screen
The London St. Thomas Association of Realtors says its entire inventory could be liquidated in two currents if the current sales pace continues. Richard Buchan / The Canadian Press

Average home prices remain high and supply is at a record low according to the latest regional data from the London St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR).

LSTAR says 816 homes traded hands in November, marking the second-highest number recorded during that month since the association began tracking data in 1976.

Read more: Toronto-area home sales top November record, prices reach all time high

By the end of November, only 379 active listings remained in LSTAR’s jurisdiction, which marks a new record low in the region’s housing inventory, according to president Jack Lane.

“At the current sales pace, the entire housing inventory of LSTAR could be liquidated in only two weeks,” Lane said in a release published on Thursday.

The association says a combination of high demand and very slow supply has pushed up the average sale price of homes.

November’s average home price came in at just under $674,000, up from just over $536,000 in 2020.

Meanwhile, the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) Home Price Index (HPI) benchmark price, which “reflects the value of a ‘typical home’ from a specific area as perceived by local home buyers based on various housing attributes,” sat at $633,700. LSTAR considers this statistic to be a more accurate way to gauge price trends.

Read more: Canada’s housing market hotter than ever — and investors are playing a big role

As for the type of homes being purchased, single-family homes are the most popular with 593 units sold in November.

Last month was also LSTAR’S best for selling condo townhouses and apartments, with 111 and 79 exchanging hands, respectively.

Click to play video: 'Rural Boom: Why millennials are flocking to small town Canada' Rural Boom: Why millennials are flocking to small town Canada
Rural Boom: Why millennials are flocking to small town Canada – Nov 20, 2021
