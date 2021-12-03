Rapid COVID-19 tests available at 41 Co-op locations in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

A new partnership with Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) will see thousands of free rapid COVID-19 antigen test kits distributed through dozens of Co-op locations across Saskatchewan.

The kits come in a bundle of five per household and are available on a “first-come, first-serve” basis for pickup at 41 Co-ops.

“We welcome the opportunity to utilize our distribution and local co-op network to distribute rapid antigen tests that will help keep Saskatchewan people and our communities safe,” FCL supply chain vice-president Heather Ryan said in a statement on Friday.

“Local Co-ops, along with FCL, will continue to provide support in any way we can, in the fight against COVID-19.”

The partnership with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) means free rapid test kits are available for regular at-home screening at more than 150 locations across the province including fire halls, hotels, malls and libraries.

“These new locations will help ensure communities across the province have access to rapid testing which will support our fight against COVID-19,” Health Minister Paul Merriman said in a press release.

“As we enter the holiday season, I would encourage all residents to visit one of these locations, pick up a rapid test kit and help keep friends and families safe.

“By making rapid test kits easily available throughout the province, all households can do their part to combat the pandemic through regular screening for COVID-19.”

Provincial government officials said, since the “Test to Protect” program began earlier this year, more than 1.5 million tests have been distributed for public use and another 1.4 million have been provided to schools.

