Sask. company ordered to remit unpaid tire recycling fees

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Saskatchewan company has been ordered to pay thousands of dollars in unremitted tire recycling fees to the Tire Stewardship of Saskatchewan.

The Ministry of Environment said an investigation found Silk Tire Inc. was selling tires at its retail outlets in Foam Lake and Kelvington, but was not remitting any tire recycling fees that were collected at the point of sale.

Read more: Updated recycling database available for Saskatchewan residents

On Aug. 27, the company pleaded guilty to selling tires without participating in an approved tire recycling program and was ordered to pay $217,699 in unremitted fees.

Silk Tire must also pay $6,975 in accounting fees and was fined $1,400.

Under provincial regulations, anyone selling tires in Saskatchewan is required to be part of the province’s Scrap Tire Recycling Program.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Battery recycling program to launch in Saskatchewan

Sellers must collect tire recycling fees from buyers at the time of purchasing new tires or equipment and vehicles with tires, which are then remitted to the Tire Stewardship of Saskatchewan.

Tires collected in the program are recycled into various materials, including tire crumb, which is used to manufacture products such as patio block, parking curbs and speed bumps.

3:19 Tips for recycling your old electronics Tips for recycling your old electronics – Oct 20, 2021