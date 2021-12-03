Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Sask. company ordered to remit unpaid tire recycling fees

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 3, 2021 11:00 am
Winter tire use is trending upwards in Saskatchewan, but a slim majority still prefer all-season tires. View image in full screen
File photo. Saskatchewan-based Silk Tire pleaded guilty to selling tires without participating in an approved tire recycling program. Adam MacVicar / Global News

A Saskatchewan company has been ordered to pay thousands of dollars in unremitted tire recycling fees to the Tire Stewardship of Saskatchewan.

The Ministry of Environment said an investigation found Silk Tire Inc. was selling tires at its retail outlets in Foam Lake and Kelvington, but was not remitting any tire recycling fees that were collected at the point of sale.

Read more: Updated recycling database available for Saskatchewan residents

On Aug. 27, the company pleaded guilty to selling tires without participating in an approved tire recycling program and was ordered to pay $217,699 in unremitted fees.

Silk Tire must also pay $6,975 in accounting fees and was fined $1,400.

Trending Stories

Under provincial regulations, anyone selling tires in Saskatchewan is required to be part of the province’s Scrap Tire Recycling Program.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Battery recycling program to launch in Saskatchewan

Sellers must collect tire recycling fees from buyers at the time of purchasing new tires or equipment and vehicles with tires, which are then remitted to the Tire Stewardship of Saskatchewan.

Tires collected in the program are recycled into various materials, including tire crumb, which is used to manufacture products such as patio block, parking curbs and speed bumps.

Click to play video: 'Tips for recycling your old electronics' Tips for recycling your old electronics
Tips for recycling your old electronics – Oct 20, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagRecycling tagSaskatchewan Ministry of Environment tagTire recycling tagScrap Tires tagScrap Tire Recycling Program tagTire Stewardship of Saskatchewan tagSaskatchewan Scrap Tire Recycling Program tagSaskatchewan Tire Recycling tagSilk Tire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers