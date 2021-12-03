Donating gifts to Children’s Hospital a different process this year, foundation says

Send this page to someone via email

Looking to donate gifts to the Children’s Hospital Foundation this holiday season?

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, there’s a bit of a different process this year if you want to help bring some holiday cheer to kids in hospital.

The foundation said Friday that it can’t accept in-person donations in the traditional way this season due to the pandemic. Instead, it’s encouraging donors to make a monetary donation online, which will in turn be used to buy gifts and arrange specific activities for sick kids based on their needs.

“We know the celebrations, purposeful activity and a sense of belonging are an important part of a child’s well-being and recovery in hospital,” said clinical service lead Nicole Hase-Wilson.

“Supporters’ amazing donations are used to make sure the holidays are meaningful.”

Donors can also buy new toys from an Amazon wish list and have them sent directly to the Children’s Hospital.

“Even during a pandemic, kids still get sick and they still have injuries to treat,” said foundation CEO Stefano Grande.

“The Children’s Hospital Foundation is so grateful to generous donors who want to make spending the holiday season in hospital special for kids and their families.”

