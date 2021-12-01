Forge FC draw with Motagua ends 2021 CONCACAF league run

Send this page to someone via email

Forge FC have bowed out of the 2021 CONCACAF league after a scoreless draw in the second leg of a semi-final with FC Motagua from Honduras.

The Hamilton-based club were unable to get a road goal at Estadio Tiburcio Carías Andino, which means Motagua now advance to the final on away goals after a 2-2 draw in leg one last week.

The Honduran side will take on Guatemala’s Comunicaciones in the final.

Following the game, Forge captain Kyle Bekker said the team had “nothing to hold their heads down about.”

“We took one of the best teams in CONCACAF, two games, and didn’t beat us one time. Two big ties. We have to be proud,” Bekker said.

Story continues below advertisement

Head coach Bobby Smyrniotis thought the match was “brilliant…all around.”

“I give a big level of respect to the supporters of Motagua,” said Smyrniotis.

“As our team was walking off the field today, giving Forge a standing ovation, you don’t get that a lot when you’re playing in another CONCACAF region.”

Forge FC will now prepare for their third-consecutive Canadian Premier League final on Sunday. They’ll host Pacific FC at Tim Hortons Field.