Make-A-Wish calendar in Saskatoon celebrates 24 granted wishes in 2021

The 2021 Calendar of Wishes campaign was launched on Wednesday in Saskatoon.

Each day at noon until Dec. 24, a door on Make-A-Wish’s calendar will be opened to reveal a wish granted this past year.

“This is our third annual calendar with this campaign,” regional Make-A-Wish manager Allyson Toye said.

“The mission of Make-A-Wish Canada is to grant a wish for every eligible child with a life-threatening medical condition.”

Wish kid Rachel Glines helped with this year’s opening ceremony and told Global News about her favourite parts of her wish — a she-shed.

“The TV, the (Nintendo) Switch and desks and the cups,” Rachel said, describing the shed’s contents.

Mother Lisa Glines has two daughters whose wishes were granted and talked about the impact on their family.

“Having a wish for both of our medical kiddos has been really special for them. They both got to choose something that was important to each of them, and that really helps with morale that has really made a difference in their lives,” she said.

“To be able to have something special and important for the kids that’s unique to them. And that just really helps brighten our spirits and especially at Christmas time.

“It’s really tough for a lot of these kiddos and a lot of their families when you have hospital stays over the holidays or around the holidays, tests and procedures.”

The calendar will be on display outside the Delta Bessborough next to the outdoor rink through to Jan. 4, 2022.

Currently, 227 children across the province are waiting for their wish to come true.

