Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Make-A-Wish calendar in Saskatoon celebrates 24 granted wishes in 2021

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted December 1, 2021 6:48 pm
Each week day at noon until Dec. 24, Make-A-Wish Saskatchewan will open one door to reveal a granted wish. View image in full screen
Each week day at noon until Dec. 24, Make-A-Wish Saskatchewan will open one door to reveal a granted wish. Devon Latchuk / Global News

The 2021 Calendar of Wishes campaign was launched on Wednesday in Saskatoon.

Each day at noon until Dec. 24, a door on Make-A-Wish’s calendar will be opened to reveal a wish granted this past year.

“This is our third annual calendar with this campaign,” regional Make-A-Wish manager Allyson Toye said.

“The mission of Make-A-Wish Canada is to grant a wish for every eligible child with a life-threatening medical condition.”

Read more: Swift Current duck derby raises over $34K for Make-A-Wish kids

Wish kid Rachel Glines helped with this year’s opening ceremony and told Global News about her favourite parts of her wish — a she-shed.

“The TV, the (Nintendo) Switch and desks and the cups,” Rachel said, describing the shed’s contents.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘She-shed’ Make-a-Wish becomes local project' ‘She-shed’ Make-a-Wish becomes local project
‘She-shed’ Make-a-Wish becomes local project – Nov 1, 2021

Mother Lisa Glines has two daughters whose wishes were granted and talked about the impact on their family.

“Having a wish for both of our medical kiddos has been really special for them. They both got to choose something that was important to each of them, and that really helps with morale that has really made a difference in their lives,” she said.

“To be able to have something special and important for the kids that’s unique to them. And that just really helps brighten our spirits and especially at Christmas time.

“It’s really tough for a lot of these kiddos and a lot of their families when you have hospital stays over the holidays or around the holidays, tests and procedures.”

Read more: Saskatoon boy gifted French bulldog ‘Jelly Bean’ from Make-a-Wish

Story continues below advertisement

The calendar will be on display outside the Delta Bessborough next to the outdoor rink through to Jan. 4, 2022.

Currently, 227 children across the province are waiting for their wish to come true.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatoon News tagHoliday Season tagMake-A-Wish tagMake-A-Wish Saskatchewan tagCalendar Of Wishes tagWish kids tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers