City of Kawartha Lakes OPP seek missing 28-year-old woman

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are looking for a missing woman last seen in November.

Brianna Tracey, 28, was last seen on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. in the area of Tracey’s Hill Road just south of the village of Downeyville, which is 15 km east of Lindsay.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket and yoga pants, black glasses and a toque.

She is described as five-feet-nine-inches tall and 170 pounds.

OPP believe she may also be in the Lindsay or Peterborough areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

