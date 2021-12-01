Menu

Entertainment

Internationally known comedian, poet announced for 2022 gigs at The Burt

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 1, 2021 12:13 pm
Indian comedian Vir Das. View image in full screen
Indian comedian Vir Das. Twitter / Vir Das

The Burton Cummings Theatre announced two big shows in one day Tuesday — both of which focus on the spoken word, but in very different styles.

The Winnipeg venue, via Just for Laughs, will be bringing a new show by India’s biggest English-speaking comedian, Vir Das, to the city on Feb. 24, 2022.

Das, also a Bollywood star and the first Indian comedian to have a Netflix standup special, has performed on six continents so far, and has made a mark internationally on TV, stage and film.

Read more: First Nations comedian ready to showcase ‘deadly humour’ in new comedy series

On Nov. 22 of next year, the Burt will host a theatrical performance by spoken-word poet Rupi Kaur on her world tour.

Kaur, an Indian-born, Canadian-raised artist, has sold more than eight million copies of her two poetry collections, Milk and Honey and The Sun and Her Flowers. The books have been translated into more than 42 languages.

Kaur is also the producer and star of an Amazon Prime film, Rupi Kaur Live, and her newest book, Home Body, was a number one bestseller in countries around the world.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Comedy Festival' Winnipeg Comedy Festival
Winnipeg Comedy Festival – Oct 4, 2021
