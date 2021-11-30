Menu

Canada

Global Edmonton’s 18th annual Give Me Shelter donation drive begins on Giving Tuesday

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 2:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Jessie’s House joins shelters that will benefit from your Give Me Shelter donations' Jessie’s House joins shelters that will benefit from your Give Me Shelter donations
WATCH (Dec. 8, 2020): Our annual Give Me Shelter Campaign donation drive on Tuesday saw a big push to help families fleeing domestic violence. This year, our campaign will help out six shelters, instead of just five. Morgan Black has more on the intimate story behind the creation of Jessie's House: a new facility in Sturgeon County in memory of Jessica Martel – Dec 8, 2020

The 18th annual Global News ‘Give Me Shelter’ donation drive began Nov. 30, on Giving Tuesday.

The campaign supports Edmonton and area women’s shelters.

Global Edmonton is collecting gift cards and online monetary donations to support women and children escaping domestic violence, making sure they have items they need when they arrive at the shelters.

Read more: How Give Me Shelter donations helped an Edmonton woman escaping her abusive marriage

Gift cards of any denomination can be dropped off or mailed to Global Edmonton. There is a donation box in the front entrance of the Global Edmonton Studios at 5325 Allard Way. It will be there until Dec. 19. Gift cards can also be mailed, before Dec. 16, to 5325 Allard Way, Edmonton, AB, T6H 5B8.

Monetary donations can be made online at the Give Me Shelter page.

Read more: Coming out the other side: How a woman’s shelter saved a life

If you or a loved one is experiencing domestic violence, you can find a shelter in your area through Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters. You can also call the 24-hour hotline at 1-866-331-3933.

If you are in immediate danger, call 911.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 putting a strain on Christmas charity drives in Edmonton' COVID-19 putting a strain on Christmas charity drives in Edmonton
COVID-19 putting a strain on Christmas charity drives in Edmonton – Dec 3, 2020
