Global Edmonton’s 18th annual Give Me Shelter donation drive begins on Giving Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

The 18th annual Global News ‘Give Me Shelter’ donation drive began Nov. 30, on Giving Tuesday.

The campaign supports Edmonton and area women’s shelters.

Global Edmonton is collecting gift cards and online monetary donations to support women and children escaping domestic violence, making sure they have items they need when they arrive at the shelters.

Read more: How Give Me Shelter donations helped an Edmonton woman escaping her abusive marriage

Gift cards of any denomination can be dropped off or mailed to Global Edmonton. There is a donation box in the front entrance of the Global Edmonton Studios at 5325 Allard Way. It will be there until Dec. 19. Gift cards can also be mailed, before Dec. 16, to 5325 Allard Way, Edmonton, AB, T6H 5B8.

Story continues below advertisement

Monetary donations can be made online at the Give Me Shelter page.

If you or a loved one is experiencing domestic violence, you can find a shelter in your area through Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters. You can also call the 24-hour hotline at 1-866-331-3933.

If you are in immediate danger, call 911.

2:07 COVID-19 putting a strain on Christmas charity drives in Edmonton COVID-19 putting a strain on Christmas charity drives in Edmonton – Dec 3, 2020