Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Traffic

1 person killed in fatal crash south of Mitchell, Ont.: OPP

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted November 30, 2021 12:34 pm
1 person killed in fatal crash south of Mitchell, Ont.: OPP - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell/Global News

One person has died following a serious two-vehicle collision south of Mitchell, Ont. on Tuesday.

Details remain limited, but police said in a brief statement that the collision occurred around 7 a.m. along Perth Road 20.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, adding their identity will be withheld until family are notified.

As a result of the investigation, the intersection of Perth Road 20 and 150 Road is closed. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, however in a tweet Tuesday morning, OPP Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk urged motorists to slow down and drive according to the snowy weather.

“OPP officers in West Region are responding to a number of crashes, including a fatal motor vehicle collision,” Sanchuk said.

“We’re asking people that if you are travelling, reduce your speed, give yourself enough time, room and distance between you and that other vehicle, make sure you’re entire headlighting system is on, (and) clear all of the snow off of your vehicle.”

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact the OPP.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagOPP tagCollision tagOntario Provincial Police tagFatal Collision tagPerth County tagTwo Vehicle Crash tagperth opp tagMitchell tagperth road 20 tag

