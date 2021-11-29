Menu

Crime

Police investigating after 2 transport trucks taken in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 29, 2021 12:29 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after two transport trucks went missing in Cambridge over the weekend.

They were called to a business near Glamis Road and Elgin Street on Sunday to investigate the incident.

Read more: Photos of man connected to attempted robberies in Cambridge released by police

The trucks, which had trailers attached, were last spotted somewhere in the vicinity of of Glamis Road, Elgin Street, Avenue Road and Franklin Boulevard at around 4:20 a.m.

Police did not say what the trucks were hauling.

Read more: Pair arrested after 'staged' car crash in Cambridge nets thousands: Waterloo police

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8777.

