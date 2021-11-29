Police investigating after 2 transport trucks taken in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after two transport trucks went missing in Cambridge over the weekend.

They were called to a business near Glamis Road and Elgin Street on Sunday to investigate the incident.

The trucks, which had trailers attached, were last spotted somewhere in the vicinity of of Glamis Road, Elgin Street, Avenue Road and Franklin Boulevard at around 4:20 a.m.

Police did not say what the trucks were hauling.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8777.

