Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Regulator rejects Enbridge’s Mainline pipeline system contracting proposal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 27, 2021 12:43 am
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canada’s main energy regulator has rejected Enbridge Inc.’s proposal to fill its Mainline pipeline network through long-term contracts.

The Calgary-based pipeline giant had applied to enter into long-term contracts for 90 per cent of the Mainline system’s capacity.

The pipeline’s demand has exceeded capacity over the past few years. Enbridge had argued firm contracts would give customers more predictable access to the pipeline.

READ MORE: Enbridge converts idled Mainline export system pipeline for crude oil storage

Trending Stories

But some Canadian oil producers argued the proposed change would worsen the existing capacity constraints and could lead to lower oil prices.

The Canada Energy Regulator says it concluded Enbridge’s proposal would dramatically change access to the pipeline. It said certain companies would benefit from long-term stability, but others would lose access to the pipeline.

Story continues below advertisement

Enbridge’s Mainline is Canada’s largest oil pipeline system, moving over three million barrels per day of petroleum products to market. The pipeline provides approximately 70 per cent of the total oil pipeline transportation capacity out of Western Canada.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Business tagEnergy tagOil and Gas tagPipeline tagPipelines tagEnbridge tagEnergy Sector tagEnbridge Inc tagOil and gas sector tagCanada Energy Regulator tagpipeline capacity tagEnbridge Mainline tagEnbridge Mainline pipeline system tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers