Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Temporary housing residents moving to Guelph hotel with Loyola House lease expiring

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 26, 2021 4:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Homelessness advocate suggests ‘tiny home community’ as a way to combat Peterborough housing crisis' Homelessness advocate suggests ‘tiny home community’ as a way to combat Peterborough housing crisis
WATCH: Peterborough's housing crisis is getting worse. There's low availability and sky rocketing rental prices. The need is becoming more urgent for people to have a roof over their head as winter inches closer. A local advocate for the homeless believes there is a solution. Katrina Squazzin has more – Oct 25, 2021

The County of Wellington says it is relocating the residents of a temporary housing pilot project at Jesuit Centre’s Loyola House to a hotel in the city of Guelph.

The move to the Holiday Inn Express on Silvercreek Parkway is underway and should be completed by Nov. 30 when the county’s lease with Loyola House is set to expire.

“We are very thankful for the partnership we’ve been able to cultivate with the Ignatius Jesuit Centre,” said Wellington County Warden Kelly Linton.

“Finding innovative solutions to help adults and youth with the appropriate supports and housing placements are key to ending chronic homelessness in our communities, and we hope to partner with Loyola House again in the future.”

Read more: Guelph city council approves nearly $1.3 million in funding for 40 supportive housing units

Story continues below advertisement

The county is responsible for homelessness prevention programs for Guelph and launched the pilot program at Loyola House in October 2020 to provide temporary housing and on-site support to 45 adults in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lease could not be extended as scheduled renovation work on the building needs to be completed.

The county said that the move to the Holiday Inn Express will ensure it can continue to safely serve individuals experiencing homelessness. It will also provide the county with more rooms to help meet the need during the winter months.

Trending Stories

The agreement with the Holiday Inn Express lasts until the end of June 2022.

The original plan to move into a building next to Guelph General Hospital has been tied up in an appeal process after Guelph city council unanimously endorsed the idea in the summer.

Wellington County had been trying to purchase the two-storey building at 65 Delhi St. from the city and convert it into 28 bedrooms for the homeless who can then live there for up to three years and receive around the clock support while trying to find permanent housing.

A local neighbourhood group has filed an appeal with the Ontario Land Tribunal, which likely won’t be heard until the new year.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'What issues do Canadians want tackled in parliament?' What issues do Canadians want tackled in parliament?
What issues do Canadians want tackled in parliament?

The appeal or the building at 65 Delhi St. wasn’t mentioned in a news release from the county on Friday, but it did say the county intends to work with community partners to house as many individuals as possible.

Read more: Ontario investing $2M into project to build tiny houses for homeless veterans

“Over the past two years, the county and partners have made great strides toward our community goal of ending chronic homelessness,” said social services committee chair David Anderson.

“Our community partners are doing great work to prevent and end homelessness, and we’ve already seen a 41 per cent reduction in chronic homelessness on our by-name lists, and a 78 per cent reduction in youth homelessness.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph tagHomeless tagHousing tagHomelessness tagGuelph News tagCity of Guelph tagWellington County tagtransitional housing tagGuelph homeless tagGuelph homeless shelter tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers