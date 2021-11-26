Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

COVID-19 cases within LDSB nearly doubled compared to last school year

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 26, 2021 3:28 pm
The Limestone District School Board says it has seen the number of COVID-19 cases nearly double compared to last year. View image in full screen
The Limestone District School Board says it has seen the number of COVID-19 cases nearly double compared to last year. Mike Postovit / Global Kingston

The Limestone District School Board has seen a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases this school year compared to last year.

During the 2020-21 school year, the board had a total of 68 cases, which included nine staff members, 27 high school students and 38 elementary students.

Read more: KFL&A Public Health expands symptoms for local school COVID-19 screening

Nearly half of them occurred during the spring remote learning session and didn’t impact school operations.

However, just three months into the 2021-22 school year, the board has dealt with 117 cases. The vast majority, 94, have occurred in the unvaccinated elementary student group.

In order to deal with the rise in school cases, KFL&A Public Health recently implemented two new public health orders.

These include requiring 12- to 17-year-olds to show vaccine certificates to play indoor sports and introducing an expanded list of symptoms parents should screen their children for before sending them to school.

Click to play video: 'Limestone School Board to use some surplus money to increase it’s covid-19 spending.' Limestone School Board to use some surplus money to increase it’s covid-19 spending.
Limestone School Board to use some surplus money to increase it’s covid-19 spending – Oct 15, 2020
COVID-19 tagKingston tagSchools tagHigh School tagLimestone District School Board tagElementary School tagUnvaccinated tagLdsb tagvaccinated tag

