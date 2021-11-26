COVID-19 cases within LDSB nearly doubled compared to last school year

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Limestone District School Board has seen a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases this school year compared to last year.

During the 2020-21 school year, the board had a total of 68 cases, which included nine staff members, 27 high school students and 38 elementary students.

Nearly half of them occurred during the spring remote learning session and didn’t impact school operations.

However, just three months into the 2021-22 school year, the board has dealt with 117 cases. The vast majority, 94, have occurred in the unvaccinated elementary student group.

In order to deal with the rise in school cases, KFL&A Public Health recently implemented two new public health orders.

Story continues below advertisement

These include requiring 12- to 17-year-olds to show vaccine certificates to play indoor sports and introducing an expanded list of symptoms parents should screen their children for before sending them to school.

1:43 Limestone School Board to use some surplus money to increase it’s covid-19 spending. Limestone School Board to use some surplus money to increase it’s covid-19 spending – Oct 15, 2020