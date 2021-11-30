Crime Beat podcast: Blindsided — the Mylan Hicks story

Send this page to someone via email

In the fall of 2016, the CFL season was well underway and the Calgary Stampeders were on fire.

When the Stamps beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sept. 24 of that year, the team set a record winning streak.

Story continues below advertisement

After the game, the team went out to celebrate.

What should have been a fun night on the town, was instead marred by tragedy.

Read more: Killer of Calgary Stampeder Mylan Hicks must serve 18 years before applying for parole

A simple, accidental brush into the wrong person set the tone for the rest of the evening.

In the latest episode of Crime Beat podcast, Global news senior crime reporter Nancy Hixt shares the story of a young man who beat the odds to become a professional football player only to have that dream suddenly shattered.

“Blindsided — the Mylan Hicks” story is available now.

—

If you enjoy Crime Beat, please take a minute to rate it on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts, tell us what you think and share the show with your friends.

Contact:

Twitter: @nancyhixt

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NancyHixtCrimeBeat/

Email: nancy.hixt@globalnews.ca

We LOVE that you are loving the Crime Beat podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Story continues below advertisement

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “Crime Beat” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Crime Beat page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Open the Spotify app, search for “Crime Beat” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Crime Beat page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Story continues below advertisement