Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Crime Beat podcast: Blindsided — the Mylan Hicks story

By Nancy Hixt Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 3:00 am
Mylan Hicks shown in a Calgary Stampeders handout photo, released Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016.
Mylan Hicks shown in a Calgary Stampeders handout photo, released Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Calgary Stampeders
Listen on Spotify Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Google Podcasts Visit Curious Cast Subscribe with RSS

In the fall of 2016, the CFL season was well underway and the Calgary Stampeders were on fire.

When the Stamps beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sept. 24 of that year, the team set a record winning streak.

Read more: Calgary Stampeders after Mylan Hicks’ death: ‘the pain is very real’

Story continues below advertisement

After the game, the team went out to celebrate.

What should have been a fun night on the town, was instead marred by tragedy.

Read more: Killer of Calgary Stampeder Mylan Hicks must serve 18 years before applying for parole

A simple, accidental brush into the wrong person set the tone for the rest of the evening.

In the latest episode of Crime Beat podcast, Global news senior crime reporter Nancy Hixt shares the story of a young man who beat the odds to become a professional football player only to have that dream suddenly shattered.

“Blindsided — the Mylan Hicks” story is available now.

If you enjoy Crime Beat, please take a minute to rate it on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts, tell us what you think and share the show with your friends.

Contact:

Twitter: @nancyhixt

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NancyHixtCrimeBeat/

Email: nancy.hixt@globalnews.ca

We LOVE that you are loving the Crime Beat podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Story continues below advertisement

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Crime Beat podcast: Blindsided — the Mylan Hicks story - image
  • Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for Crime Beat and select it from the list of results.
  • Once on the Crime Beat page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
  • Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.
Crime Beat podcast: Blindsided — the Mylan Hicks story - image
  • Open the Spotify app, search for Crime Beat and select it from the list of results.
  • Once on the Crime Beat page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
  • Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

 

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CFL tagCalgary Stampeders tagCrime Beat tagCrime Beat Podcast tagmylan hicks tagNancy Hixt Crime Beat tagNancy Hixt Crime Beat Podcast tagNancy Hixt tagNelson Lugela tagMylan Hicks Homicide tagcalgary stampeders death tagCFL player death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers