Consumer

Free parking evenings, weekends coming to downtown Montreal for holiday season

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted November 25, 2021 4:08 pm
WATCH: As the holiday shopping season begins to ramp up, retailers are struggling to keep up. A massive labour shortage means many aren't able to find enough workers to meet consumer demands.

Montreal is hoping to attract shoppers to the downtown core just in time for the holiday season by offering free street parking evenings between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. and weekends.

The initiative kicks off on Dec. 3 and will continue until Jan. 2 inclusively and applies to the city’s Ville-Marie borough.

Read more: Montreal Chamber of Commerce wants employees to ‘love working downtown’ once again

A similar measure was put in place in 2020 to help support downtown businesses hard hit by the pandemic.

In a news release, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said the city centre looked magical thanks to work by the Quartier des spectacles Partnership, the SDC Montréal centre-ville, XP Mtl and the Ville-Marie borough.

Streets have gotten a holiday makeover, with everything from giant lit-up displays to festive music greeting visitors.

Read more: As Montreal store renews popular tradition, meet its first female bagpiper

Then there’s the unexpected return, after many years of absence, of the Great Montreal Christmas Market, located at the Quartier des Spectacles.

The outdoor market features local artisans selling their wares, musical and theatrical performances, as well as mouthwatering treats for hungry shoppers.

Read more: Downtown of the future: What Montreal’s city centre might look like when COVID passes

Plante encouraged Montrealers to shop local, pointing out that downtown businesses are what make the metropolis more colourful and give the city its distinctive flavour.

“After another year marked by the pandemic, they need our support now more than ever,” she said.

