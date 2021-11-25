Free parking evenings, weekends coming to downtown Montreal for holiday season

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal is hoping to attract shoppers to the downtown core just in time for the holiday season by offering free street parking evenings between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. and weekends.

The initiative kicks off on Dec. 3 and will continue until Jan. 2 inclusively and applies to the city’s Ville-Marie borough.

A similar measure was put in place in 2020 to help support downtown businesses hard hit by the pandemic.

In a news release, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said the city centre looked magical thanks to work by the Quartier des spectacles Partnership, the SDC Montréal centre-ville, XP Mtl and the Ville-Marie borough.

Streets have gotten a holiday makeover, with everything from giant lit-up displays to festive music greeting visitors.

Then there’s the unexpected return, after many years of absence, of the Great Montreal Christmas Market, located at the Quartier des Spectacles.

The outdoor market features local artisans selling their wares, musical and theatrical performances, as well as mouthwatering treats for hungry shoppers.

Plante encouraged Montrealers to shop local, pointing out that downtown businesses are what make the metropolis more colourful and give the city its distinctive flavour.

“After another year marked by the pandemic, they need our support now more than ever,” she said.

