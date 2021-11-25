Menu

Crime

Photos of man connected to attempted robberies in Cambridge released by police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 25, 2021 1:34 pm
Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a person they are looking to speak with in connection to a couple of recent robberies in Cambridge. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a person they are looking to speak with in connection to a couple of recent robberies in Cambridge. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a person they are looking to speak with in connection with a couple of recent robberies in Cambridge.

Police say the incidents occurred near Franklin Boulevard and Main Street shortly after 1 a.m. on Nov. 14.

Read more: Pair arrested after ‘staged’ car crash in Cambridge nets thousands: Waterloo police

A man allegedly approached the victim, claimed he had a gun, and demanded the victim turn over their vehicle.

Once he failed to show the gun, the victim fought him off, and he took off on foot.

A few minutes later, the man arrived at another vehicle which was parked behind a business. He allegedly pulled a knife from his waistband and demanded the victim turn over the vehicle.

The victim got out of the vehicle before running into a nearby store. The suspect then hightailed it on foot.

Read more: Tractor trailer rolls over on Hwy 401 in Cambridge, spills fuel and damages road

Police say no injuries were reported from either incident.

They are describing the suspect as being around 18 to 20 years old, five feet nine inches tall, with a slim build.  He was last spotted wearing a dark blue hat and denim jacket.

Police are asking anyone with information or that may be able to identify the suspect to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

