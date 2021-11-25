Guelph’s winter overnight parking ban returns next week

Send this page to someone via email

With Jack Frost nipping at our noses and Old Man Winter at our doorstep, overnight on-street parking restrictions are returning to Guelph next week.

From Dec. 1 to April 1, vehicles are not allowed to park on city streets between 2-6 a.m. unless signs in the area say otherwise.

Illegal parking tickets could run drivers $35 and vehicles may be towed at the owner’s expense if emergency vehicles or snow plows are unable to pass safely.

Drivers can apply for an exemption on the city’s online portal. Up to 12 parking exemptions are allowed per home per year and each one is valid for two vehicles for two consecutive nights.

Story continues below advertisement

If the snow on the ground reaches six centimetres or more or if a plow out is called, then all exemptions are cancelled for 48 hours.

Downtown municipal parking and city arena parking lots can be used if exemptions are cancelled.

More information about parking on the street in the winter can be found on the city’s website.

1:24 Ontario 2021-22 winter forecast by Anthony Farnell Ontario 2021-22 winter forecast by Anthony Farnell – Oct 26, 2021