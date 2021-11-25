Menu

Canada

Guelph’s winter overnight parking ban returns next week

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 25, 2021 10:17 am
The City of Guelph is reminding residents that the on-street parking ban comes into effect on Dec. 1. View image in full screen
The City of Guelph is reminding residents that the on-street parking ban comes into effect on Dec. 1. Getty Images

With Jack Frost nipping at our noses and Old Man Winter at our doorstep, overnight on-street parking restrictions are returning to Guelph next week.

From Dec. 1 to April 1, vehicles are not allowed to park on city streets between 2-6 a.m. unless signs in the area say otherwise.

Read more: Winter overnight parking ban on Kitchener streets begins Dec. 1

Illegal parking tickets could run drivers $35 and vehicles may be towed at the owner’s expense if emergency vehicles or snow plows are unable to pass safely.

Drivers can apply for an exemption on the city’s online portal. Up to 12 parking exemptions are allowed per home per year and each one is valid for two vehicles for two consecutive nights.

If the snow on the ground reaches six centimetres or more or if a plow out is called, then all exemptions are cancelled for 48 hours.

Read more: Red-light cameras go live at 4 Guelph intersections

Downtown municipal parking and city arena parking lots can be used if exemptions are cancelled.

More information about parking on the street in the winter can be found on the city’s website.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
