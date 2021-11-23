Menu

Canada

Cambridge MPP Belinda Karahalios tests positive for COVID-19

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 23, 2021 10:00 am
Cambridge MPP Belinda Karahalios. View image in full screen
Cambridge MPP Belinda Karahalios. Facebook

Cambridge MPP Belinda Karahalios said she has tested positive for COVID-19, which will keep her from attending Tuesday’s vote in the Ontario legislature on whether to extend the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

She made the announcement on Twitter, saying that she had tested positive for the virus on Friday.

Read more: Cambridge MPP booted from PC caucus after voting against pandemic emergency powers bill

“I will not be able to enter Queens Park until November 30th,” Karahalios wrote.

“I was sick for a couple of days but am feeling much better.”

The Cambridge MP has not said whether she has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Read more: ‘Not a word’: Doug Ford says MPP ousted from PC caucus never expressed concern over bill

On Tuesday, the provincial legislature will debate and vote on Motion 8, which is a motion to extend the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act until March 28, 2022.

Karahalios was booted from the PC caucus in July, 2020 after voting against similar measures.

After the vote, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was surprised by her choice, saying she had never expressed any issues with the measure.

Karahalios, and her husband Jim who attempted to run for leadership of the federal Conservative Party, have launched the New Blue Party.

 

