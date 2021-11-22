Nova Scotia announces $6 million to fund nearly 200 affordable rental units

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s government is announcing $6.4 million to build nearly 200 new affordable housing units.

The money is part of a $35-million package unveiled last month for 1,100 new units to address the lack of affordable housing across the province.

The government said today in a news release the $6.4 million will go toward affordable rental units in Kentville, Lantz, Halifax and Cole Harbour.

Read more: Nova Scotia Progressive Conservatives advance three bills to address housing crisis

One-hundred units will be built as part of an affordable housing development in Kentville, 40 units will be built within an 85-unit development in Lantz and 38 homes will be built inside a 100-unit development in Halifax.

The province says the homes will rent for at least 20 per cent below market value.

Story continues below advertisement

The government says it has also issued a call for partnership involving a proposed 15-unit affordable housing project to be built on provincial land on Circassion Drive in Cole Harbour.

About $400,000 of the $6.4 million will be transferred to five community housing groups across the province, while $190,000 will fund upgrades at three Portal Youth Outreach Association shelters, in Kentville, Windsor and Middleton. Another $84,000 will be used for upgrades at two Halifax shelters — Metro Turning Point and Barry House.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2021.