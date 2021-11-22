Menu

Traffic

1 dead in Highway 115 multi-vehicle collision south of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 22, 2021 9:24 am
Click to play video: '1 dead following Highway 115 multi-vehicle collision south of Peterborough' 1 dead following Highway 115 multi-vehicle collision south of Peterborough
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say one person has died following a three-vehicle collision on Highway 115 south of Peterborough on Monday morning.

Peterborough County OPP say one person is dead following a three-vehicle collision on Highway 115 south of Peterborough on Monday morning.

Around 5 a.m., emergency crews were called to the scene in the centre median near Porter Road in Cavan Monaghan Township.

Read more: 1 dead after Hwy. 35 collision in City of Kawartha Lakes between SUV and pickup, OPP say

Paramedics treated at least one person at the scene for serious injuries before taking them to hospital for further treatment.

In a statement around 9:15 a.m., OPP said one person was pronounced deceased.

The victim’s name has yet to be released, pending notification of next of kin.

The other drivers involved were not seriously hurt.

All lanes of Highway 115 remain closed as OPP investigate the cause of the collision. The northbound lanes are closed at Porter Road and the southbound lanes are closed at Tapley 1/4 Line with closures expected to last several hours, OPP said.

— More to come.

