Canada

London, Ont. police searching for missing man

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted November 21, 2021 11:06 am
Police say 58-year-old Stephen Blacklock was last seen on Nov. 19 around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Westminster Drive and Highbury Avenue. . View image in full screen
Police say 58-year-old Stephen Blacklock was last seen on Nov. 19 around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Westminster Drive and Highbury Avenue. . London police/Provided

London, Ont., police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Police say 58-year-old Stephen Blacklock was last seen on Nov. 19 around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Westminster Drive and Highbury Avenue.

Blacklock is described as a white man, around 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. He is balding and has a short grey beard.

Police say he was last seen wearing a grey winter jacket, blue jeans, a high visibility vest and winter boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

