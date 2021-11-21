COVID-19: 16 new cases in London and Middlesex Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 16 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

In total, there have been 14,734 cases, including 127 active cases (a decrease of two), 14,357 recoveries (an increase of 18) and 250 deaths (unchanged).

The latest death was reported Saturday and involves a man in his 90s who was not associated with a long-term care or retirement home. The MLHU says the man was fully vaccinated, but was not able to state whether he had underlying conditions due to privacy concerns.

Information on local variant of concern data can be found by visiting the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London page and clicking on the “Case Status” tab.



Hospitalizations

On Friday, London Health Sciences Centre was caring for 19 in-patients with COVID-19. Eight were in adult critical care or the intensive care unit.

There were five or fewer in-patients with COVID-19 in LHSC’s Children’s Hospital with five or fewer in paediatric critical care.

Five or fewer staff had tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London reported three non-outbreak cases involving health-care workers.



Outbreaks

The MLHU is reporting an institutional outbreak at Richmond Woods retirement home. The facility-wide outbreak was declared Nov. 9.

Outbreaks are also active at the following schools:

Mary Wright School, declared Nov. 17

Notre Dame Catholic School, declared Nov. 10

Schools

The following schools have active cases associated with them, according to the MLHU:

Kensal Park French Immersion Public School (one case)

Mary Wright Public School (four cases)

Notre Dame Catholic School (two cases)

Oakridge Secondary School (one case)

Rick Hansen Public School (one case)

St. Mark Catholic School (one case)

The following child-care and early years centres have active cases associated with them, says the MLHU:

Kidzone Day Care Centre (one case)

Sir John A. Macdonald YMCA Childcare (one case)

The health unit says at least 246 cases have been reported since the start of the school year involving elementary and secondary schools, as well as child-care and early years centres.

Vaccinations and testing

The latest vaccination update was on Nov. 13.

As of end of day Nov. 13, 89.7 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have had at least one dose while 86.7 per cent are fully vaccinated, up from 89.5 per cent and 86.2 per cent respectively a week prior.

Since Oct. 9, unvaccinated individuals have accounted for 52.4 per cent of all cases (242 of 464) and 62.5 per cent of all hospitalizations (six of 11).

Of the eight COVID-19-related deaths reported in the last six weeks, five involved individuals who were unvaccinated, one involved someone partially vaccinated and two involved people who were fully vaccinated.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies. Guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about the locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The latest COVID-19 test positivity rate in the region was 1.2 per cent for the week of Nov. 7, up from 1.0 per cent for the week of Oct. 31.

Ontario

Ontario is reporting 741 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total case count in the province to 611,691.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,967 as three more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 596,259 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 5,465 — up from the previous day when it was at 5,317.

As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, 11,404 vaccines (4,059 for a first shot and 7,345 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 11.2 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 85.9 per cent of the eligible (12 and older) population. First dose coverage stands at 88.9 per cent.

The government said 29,799 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 6,884 tests currently under investigation.

Test positivity hit 2.6 per cent on Sunday.

Elgin and Oxford

On Friday, Southwestern Public Health reported:

5,094 total cases

157 active cases

4,842 resolved cases

95 deaths to date

Further details can be found on SWPH’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The most recent death was reported Nov. 9 and involved a woman in her 50s from Elgin County. It was the fourth death reported in a two-week span.



Of the 157 active cases in the region, 95 were in Elgin County (including 38 in Aylmer, 27 in St. Thomas and 24 in Bayham) and 62 were in Oxford County (including 32 in Woodstock and 23 in Tillsonburg).



SWPH does not disclose the vaccination status of individuals but told Global News on Nov. 9 that roughly 78 per cent of active cases at the time involved individuals who were not fully vaccinated.

Sixteen people were hospitalized with COVID-19 with seven in the ICU as of Friday.

SWPH is reporting an outbreak at Aylmer Retirement Residence involving seven resident cases and one staff case.

St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital said on Nov. 12 it was at capacity for critical care and overcapacity on a whole due to rising COVID-19 cases. SWPH announced Nov. 16 that it anticipated announcing new health measures within a week.

Information on school cases can be found on the websites of the Thames Valley District School Board and the London District Catholic School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 5.8 per cent for the week of Nov. 7, up from 5.1 per cent for the week of Oct. 31.

As of Nov. 16, 84.3 per cent of those aged 12 and older in the region were fully vaccinated while 87.1 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on where and how to get vaccinated can be found on the health unit’s website.

Huron and Perth

On Friday, Huron Perth Public Health reported:

2,479 total cases

45 active cases

2,365 recoveries

69 deaths to date

The most recent death was reported on Nov. 16. HPPH also reported a death on Nov. 15.



Among the 45 active cases, eight each were reported in Perth East and in Stratford. Full case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

There were two people hospitalized with COVID-19 and zero active cases involving health-care workers, as of Friday.

HPPH reported one outbreak involving an unidentified workplace, though there were no long-term care home, retirement home or hospital outbreaks as of Friday.

An outbreak at Milverton Public School in Perth East declared Oct. 27 and involving one staff case and 16 student cases has resolved.

Data on school cases can be found on the websites of the Avon-Maitland District School Board and the Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 3.2 per cent for the week of Nov. 12, up from 2.7 per cent for the week of Oct. 31.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Nov. 14, 82.7 per cent of those aged 12 and older were fully vaccinated while 85.4 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

On Sunday, Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported:



4,316 total cases (an increase of eight)

40 active cases (unchanged)

4,202 resolved cases (an increase of eight)

74 deaths (unchanged)



LPH’s last reported death was Nov. 17, involving someone in their 80s who passed away in hospital. No further information was provided.

LPH does not update detailed information over the weekend.

On Friday, six COVID-19 patients were in the care of Bluewater Health.

LPH reported four active outbreaks as of Friday:

Brigden Public School, declared Nov. 4 and involving eight cases

Bluewater Health hospital, declared Nov. 18 and involving fewer than five patient cases and fewer than five staff cases

a workplace outbreak declared Oct. 31, involving four cases

a workplace outbreak declared Nov. 9, involving three cases

A previous outbreak involving Bluewater Health, declared Nov. 5, involving fewer than five patient cases and fewer than five staff cases was listed as over on Nov. 18.

All active cases at schools within the Lambton Kent District School Board can be found online, as can cases at schools within the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

The test positivity rate for the week of Nov. 7 was 2.2 per cent, down from 3.8 per cent the week prior.

Among area residents aged 12 and older, 81.3 per cent are fully vaccinated and 84.1 per cent have had at least one dose.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments or find information on vaccine availability at pharmacies using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

—With files from Global News’ Jacquelyn LeBel, Sawyer Bogdan and Jessica Patton

