Thunder Bay police investigate reports of fake COVID-19 vaccine certificates

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — The Thunder Bay Police Service is investigating multiple alleged cases of residents obtaining and possibly using fake proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

Police say a local social media account made posts advertising fraudulent vaccine certificates for sale.

Another social media account claimed they had created and used a fake proof of vaccination certificate.

Police say these cases and other similar ones are under investigation by its criminal investigations unit.

They say creating and using forged proof of vaccination certificates could lead to various criminal charges.

People in Ontario must provide proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to access certain businesses and settings including restaurants and gyms.

