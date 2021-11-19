Menu

Crime

Florida resident arrested after 56 handguns seized at Blue Water Bridge: CBSA

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted November 19, 2021 2:41 pm
A collection of items from what the Canada Border Services Agency described as one of the largest single firearm seizures in the region's recent history. View image in full screen
A collection of items from what the Canada Border Services Agency described as one of the largest single firearm seizures in the region's recent history. Canada Border Services Agency

Canadian border officials say a Florida resident is facing charges following what marked “the largest firearm seizures in the Southern Ontario Region in recent history.”

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said the seizure took place after a vehicle was “referred for secondary examination” at the entrance to the Blue Water Bridge in Port Edward, Ont., on Nov. 1.

Read more: Police search on Exeter Road in London yields guns, drugs

CBSA said officers discovered “56 undeclared prohibited firearms, 13 over-capacity magazines, 43 ten-round pistol magazines and 100 rounds of ammunition, located in boxes in the trunk of the car.”

On Friday, border officials announced that a 48-year-old Florida resident had been arrested and charged with nine offences, including possessing a firearm knowing that the serial number on it has been altered, defaced or removed.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 24.

The CBSA says the investigation is ongoing.

