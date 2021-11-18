Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Amherstview Junior C Jets hoping to play ‘meaningful’ games next April

By Doug Jeffries Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 2:32 pm
Click to play video: 'The Amherstview Junior C Jets have won eight games in a row.' The Amherstview Junior C Jets have won eight games in a row.
WATCH: The Amherstview Jets are on a roll in the Provincial Junior C Hockey League. The boys in green and white have won eight games in a row and now look forward to a big match on Sunday against the first place Napanee Raiders.

The Amherstview Jets are flying high in the Tod Division of the Provincial Junior C Hockey League.

The Loyalist Township, Ont., boys in green and white have moved into second place, after winning eight games in a row.

They trail the defending champs, the Napanee Raiders, by just two points. The two clubs face-off against each other on Sunday night at the W.J. Henderson Arena. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

Two weeks ago, the Jets handed the Raiders a 6-0 setback, Napanee’s only loss this season.

“The boys have bought into a system and it’s starting to pay off,” said head coach Denis Duchesne.

Read more: Amherstview Jets had nothing to lose and everything to gain

Story continues below advertisement

Entering his seventh season behind the Jets bench, Duchesne says all three phases of the game are on solid ground.

“We’ve got two outstanding goaltenders in Jeremy Piazzi and Carter Page,” continued Duchesne. “We acquired Piazzi from the Gananoque Islanders

who folded last year. He was the league’s most valuable player in 2019. He’s been a key to our recent success.”

Click to play video: 'Gananoque Islanders owners selling the team after financial losses and dwindling attendance' Gananoque Islanders owners selling the team after financial losses and dwindling attendance
Gananoque Islanders owners selling the team after financial losses and dwindling attendance – Mar 4, 2021

Duchesne, a former coach and general manager of the Kingston Junior A Voyageurs is impressed with the way his offense has kicked into high gear.

“We’ve been getting some real production from the likes of Mathieu Halle, Dawson Frost, Raymond Benoit, Elliot Belzile and Jack Kauffeldt,” added the veteran bench boss.

“And Zachery McMahon has been a monster on defense. He’s been a real leader, especially on the power play.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Napanee Raiders win Ontario Junior C championship

McMahon joined the team after playing a couple of seasons with the Brockville Braves in the Central Junior A league.

“We’ve just been taking care of business,” said the 20-year-old defenceman from Kingston.

“I’m just excited to see what this team can do,” added McMahon.

“We’re just getting better and better and look forward to playing some meaningful playoff games in March and April. We’ve never won a Schmaltz Cup. There’s a lot of hockey ahead of us but maybe, just maybe, this is the year.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston tagNapanee Raiders tagAmherstview Jets tagWJ Henderson Arena tagDenis Duchesne tagProvincial JR C Hockey League tagZackery McMahon tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers