Amherstview Junior C Jets hoping to play ‘meaningful’ games next April

The Amherstview Jets are flying high in the Tod Division of the Provincial Junior C Hockey League.

The Loyalist Township, Ont., boys in green and white have moved into second place, after winning eight games in a row.

They trail the defending champs, the Napanee Raiders, by just two points. The two clubs face-off against each other on Sunday night at the W.J. Henderson Arena. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

Two weeks ago, the Jets handed the Raiders a 6-0 setback, Napanee’s only loss this season.

“The boys have bought into a system and it’s starting to pay off,” said head coach Denis Duchesne.

Entering his seventh season behind the Jets bench, Duchesne says all three phases of the game are on solid ground.

“We’ve got two outstanding goaltenders in Jeremy Piazzi and Carter Page,” continued Duchesne. “We acquired Piazzi from the Gananoque Islanders

who folded last year. He was the league’s most valuable player in 2019. He’s been a key to our recent success.”

Duchesne, a former coach and general manager of the Kingston Junior A Voyageurs is impressed with the way his offense has kicked into high gear.

“We’ve been getting some real production from the likes of Mathieu Halle, Dawson Frost, Raymond Benoit, Elliot Belzile and Jack Kauffeldt,” added the veteran bench boss.

“And Zachery McMahon has been a monster on defense. He’s been a real leader, especially on the power play.”

McMahon joined the team after playing a couple of seasons with the Brockville Braves in the Central Junior A league.

“We’ve just been taking care of business,” said the 20-year-old defenceman from Kingston.

“I’m just excited to see what this team can do,” added McMahon.

“We’re just getting better and better and look forward to playing some meaningful playoff games in March and April. We’ve never won a Schmaltz Cup. There’s a lot of hockey ahead of us but maybe, just maybe, this is the year.”