Pointe-Claire to get new mayor after judge rejects request for official recount

The West Island city of Pointe-Claire announced on Wednesday that municipal election results that saw a new mayor elected on Nov. 7 would be upheld.

Outgoing mayor John Belvedere had requested a recount after finishing 61 votes behind newcomer Tim Thomas out of 9,877 valid ballots cast.

Belvedere had been hoping to win a second mandate after winning the top job in 2017.

A Quebec court judge, however, rejected the request in a decision that cannot be appealed.

Thomas was to be sworn in as mayor on Nov. 12 but that political process was put on hold as the judge examined whether a recount was justified.

On its website, the city said Thomas’s new role will soon be official with a swearing-in ceremony expected in the upcoming days.

Several other recounts were requested on the Island of Montreal, including in Outremont, where the incumbent mayor finished 23 votes behind his challenger and in Côte-des-Neiges–NDG, where 212 votes separate the top two mayoral candidates.