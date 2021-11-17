Menu

Politics

Pointe-Claire to get new mayor after judge rejects request for official recount

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted November 17, 2021 5:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Pointe-Claire incumbent mayor John Belvedere requests a recount' Pointe-Claire incumbent mayor John Belvedere requests a recount
The results from the recent municipal election are being contested in the city of Pointe-Claire.

The West Island city of Pointe-Claire announced on Wednesday that municipal election results that saw a new mayor elected on Nov. 7 would be upheld.

Outgoing mayor John Belvedere had requested a recount after finishing 61 votes behind newcomer Tim Thomas out of 9,877 valid ballots cast.

Belvedere had been hoping to win a second mandate after winning the top job in 2017.

Read more: Projet Montréal asks for recounts in Outremont, Hochelaga-Maisonneuve citing irregularities

A Quebec court judge, however, rejected the request in a decision that cannot be appealed.

Thomas was to be sworn in as mayor on Nov. 12 but that political process was put on hold as the judge examined whether a recount was justified.

Read more: With Denis Coderre quitting politics, Ensemble Montréal announces new leader

On its website, the city said Thomas’s new role will soon be official with a swearing-in ceremony expected in the upcoming days.

Several other recounts were requested on the Island of Montreal, including in Outremont, where the incumbent mayor finished 23 votes behind his challenger and in Côte-des-Neiges–NDG, where 212 votes separate the top two mayoral candidates.

Read more: Quebec municipal election results — Pointe-Claire

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
