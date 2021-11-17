Menu

Crime

Man charged after 13-year-old girl sexually assaulted at home daycare, Toronto police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 17, 2021 4:54 pm
Ricardo Jimenez is facing several charges. View image in full screen
Ricardo Jimenez is facing several charges. Handout / Toronto Police

A man is facing several charges after a 13-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times at a home daycare in Toronto, police say.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Toronto police said a man was living at a residence in the area of Weston Road and Eglinton Avenue West where an at-home daycare was being run.

Police said the victim was in the daycare from September 2018 until June 2020.

The man allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted the girl at the home.

Read more: Man allegedly exposed himself to people at Etobicoke long-term care home: police

An investigation was launched last month and police said 64-year-old Toronto resident Ricardo Jimenez was arrested on Oct. 15.

He’s been charged with three counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching.

Police said they’re concerned there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

