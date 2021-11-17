Man charged after 13-year-old girl sexually assaulted at home daycare, Toronto police say

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man is facing several charges after a 13-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times at a home daycare in Toronto, police say.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Toronto police said a man was living at a residence in the area of Weston Road and Eglinton Avenue West where an at-home daycare was being run.

Police said the victim was in the daycare from September 2018 until June 2020.

The man allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted the girl at the home.

An investigation was launched last month and police said 64-year-old Toronto resident Ricardo Jimenez was arrested on Oct. 15.

Story continues below advertisement

He’s been charged with three counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching.

Police said they’re concerned there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

2:32 15-year-old student identified as victim killed in triple stabbing outside Toronto high school 15-year-old student identified as victim killed in triple stabbing outside Toronto high school