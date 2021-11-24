20-year-old co-accused of murder in death of Josue Silva denied bail

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old London man, one of three people charged with second-degree murder in connection with the July shooting death of Josue Silva, 18, was denied bail during a virtual court appearance Wednesday.

Carlos Guerra Guerra, 20, appeared in court via Zoom from South West Detention Centre in Windsor, Ont., where his application for bail was dismissed by Superior Court Justice Helen Rady.

Guerra is among a trio charged with second-degree murder in Silva’s death, which occurred near Lambeth in the early morning hours of July 31.

Police have said previously that officers responded to a large gathering near Pack Road and Grand Oak Cross, north of Lambeth, around 1:15 a.m. for reports of a person with serious injuries.

Silva was located and taken to hospital with a critical gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead.

Few details have been made public about what took place that morning.

Evidence and testimony presented during the bail hearing, which began roughly two weeks ago, were placed under a publication ban.

Also charged with second-degree murder in the case is Emily Altmann, 19, who was released from custody with strict conditions on Oct. 1. She is set to appear in court again on Dec. 13. Altmann also faces four counts of obstructing a peace officer.

The third individual charged with murder, Dylan Schapp, 19, appeared in court on Tuesday and was remanded into custody with a Nov. 30 court date.

All three face an additional charge of assault with a weapon stemming from an attack against a second man on July 31 involving a blunt force object, court documents say.

Silva’s death marked the city’s ninth homicide of 2021.

A GoFundMe set up over the summer for Silva’s family raised just over $50,000. In an update posted in August, Silva’s father, Ricardo, said his son’s death “has certainly left a deep wound in our lives and hearts.”

“Knowing that Josue’s very short life has made such a beautiful impact in so many lives is absolutely incredible. Thank you so very kindly to all of you for helping us through this nightmare,” he wrote in the update, posted on Aug. 26.