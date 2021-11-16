Employees needs to be screened for COVID-19: KFL&A Public Health

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health says it’s finding evidence people are not staying home when they are sick — causing COVID-19 transmission in the workplace.

As of Monday, the health unit reported 179 active cases of COVID-19 in the region, the highest active case count ever, over the course of the pandemic. Hospitalizations are also high, with 10 people being treated locally, five in intensive care units and two on ventilators.

“This surge is mainly driven by cases among individuals who have not been fully vaccinated, however, we have also noted transmission from vaccinated individuals with minor symptoms,” states a memo sent to the Kingston Chamber of Commerce from the health unit.

These individuals are not staying home when they are sick and showing symptoms of COVID-19, resulting transmission in the workplace, the health unit said.

Story continues below advertisement

To address this issue, the health unit is asking local businesses to screen every person who works at their establishment — before entering the business. This screening is also required by law for any patrons of meeting or event spaces, restaurants, personal care services, businesses that provide teaching and instruction, sports and recreational fitness facilities and photography studios.

The health unit additionally recommends all workplaces implement a COVID-19 vaccination policy. Workers would provide proof of full vaccination, a medical exemption or face consistent testing and education sessions.

2:50 Some Ontario health units reinstate capacity limits amid rising COVID-19 cases Some Ontario health units reinstate capacity limits amid rising COVID-19 cases

The health unit distributed a toolkit to help local businesses implement such a policy Tuesday.

Dr. Piotr Oglaza, KFL&A’s medical officer of health, will be holding a press conference later on Tuesday to address the situation.